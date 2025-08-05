This summer, Joan Laporta has driven a strategy very focused on Hansi Flick's demands. The president has made key decisions to structure the squad with the adjustments the coach requested. All the moves are designed to strengthen certain positions that needed improvement.

Joan Laporta has fulfilled Hansi Flick's demands to the letter, from the goalkeeping position to the attack. The signings reflect a clear strategy: balance, depth, and a vision for the future. The new season is about to begin and Barça's squad is, without a doubt, much better than last year's.

| Europa Press

Joan Laporta fulfills Hansi Flick's demands and secures Barça's goal

Joan Laporta addressed the coach's main request to settle the debate over the goalkeeping position. He signed Joan García, who came from Espanyol, by paying his €25 million release clause. This way, Laporta secured the Barça goal with a goalkeeper who has great potential and will provide long-term stability.

Joan García's arrival also responds to Ter Stegen's wear and tear and the doubts about his physical condition. Flick considered it necessary to have a young goalkeeper with proven performance, and Laporta acted quickly in the summer. We've already seen in preseason that his level can be very high.

| E-Noticies, @__joangarcia

Joan Laporta also delivers in attack: Roony Bardghji and Marcus Rashford

Meanwhile, Joan Laporta also completed the signing of Roony Bardghji, a young Swedish winger for just €2 million. Roony promises to bring speed and imbalance on the wing to Barça. His arrival is a bet on emerging talent.

In addition, the loan of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United for one season was finalized. The agreement includes a purchase option valued at €30 million, according to club sources.

Joan Laporta will pay €30 million to sign Marcus Rashford: "He's very good"

Joan Laporta has been pleased with Marcus Rashford's performance in Barça's preseason. The Englishman has already scored his first goal wearing the Barça jersey in the friendly against Daegu. Not only that, but every minute he spends on the field he seems to be a better player.

Marcus Rashford has shown intensity, adaptation to Flick's system, and goal-scoring ability. Joan Laporta believes he has shown he's ready to join the squad permanently. That's why he'll execute his €30 million purchase option at the end of the loan without hesitation.

Joan Laporta is convinced that Marcus Rashford will be a TOP signing for Barça. He believes the financial cost is justified by his immediate impact and potential. For the president, paying the €30 million will be a strategic decision with a vision for the future.