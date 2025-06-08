Pau Cubarsí was right, but Deco canceled the signing: 'He should be at Barça'

The season of Pau Cubarsí at FC Barcelona has been one of the biggest surprises of the season. At 18 years old, the youth academy player has shown a maturity and confidence on the field that you don't see every day.

Cubarsí has managed to secure a place in the starting eleven under the direction of Hansi Flick, standing out for his clean ball distribution, intelligence, and anticipation skills.

His performance has been impeccable, and it seems he has everything needed to become one of the team's key pieces in the long term.

A top-level teammate

Despite his excellent performances, Pau Cubarsí can't do everything alone. While he has found great chemistry with Íñigo Martínez, the reality is that the Basque center-back is already 34 years old, which makes it necessary to look for a future partner.

Barça's sporting management, led by Deco, has analyzed several options to strengthen the defense and ensure that Cubarsí has a top-level center-back by his side.

This season, Íñigo Martínez has been the temporary solution, but the future is clear: Barça needs a young center-back with high potential.

In this regard, one of the most prominent names has been Dean Huijsen, a 20-year-old defender who has shown a lot of quality in his performances.

In that match, Huijsen made such a strong impression that he even left Cubarsí on the bench, which speaks to his high level.

Deco's mistake and Madrid's victory

However, signing Huijsen has been a complicated issue. Deco, who is in charge of Barça's sporting planning, was reluctant to sign him, which opened the door for Real Madrid to secure his services.

Huijsen's quality is indisputable and his ability to play at a high level at just 20 years old is what has drawn attention to him.

Although Barça considered him, the mistake of not finalizing his signing has become evident now, since Real Madrid has won the race.

The future of Barça's defense

With Dean Huijsen's arrival at Real Madrid, Barça will have to readjust their defensive plans. Although Pau Cubarsí remains one of the most desired prospects, the lack of a top-level partner could limit his potential.

Now, Barça faces the challenge of finding another quality reinforcement for the back line. Meanwhile, Joan Laporta watches as Real Madrid takes a step forward in the competition for young defensive talents.