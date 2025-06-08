Arsenal offer $70M! Florentino Pérez accepts, goodbye Real Madrid

The transfer market is taking center stage in sports media. Real Madrid has already made several important moves, such as the arrival of Xabi Alonso and Dean Huijsen, and that's even though it's only June.

However, beyond the new signings, Florentino Pérez is also focused on departures. With the farewell of Luka Modric, Lucas Vázquez, and Carlo Ancelotti, more changes are coming to the squad.

Farewells at Bernabéu

Last weekend, Real Madrid experienced one of its most emotional farewells. Luka Modric, Lucas Vázquez, and Carlo Ancelotti, three club legends, said goodbye to Bernabéu in a very special tribute.

The fans showed all their affection to these players who have left a mark on the club's history. However, these farewells won't be the only ones this summer.

Rodrygo's possible departure

In recent hours, Arsenal has entered the scene to secure the services of Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian forward has had a quiet season at Real Madrid, which has fueled rumors about his future.

Despite his talent and the flashes of quality he has shown, Rodrygo hasn't managed to keep enough consistency to be considered indispensable in Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

Rodrygo has been close to leaving in the past, especially when Manchester City showed interest in him. Now, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal has set its sights on the Brazilian.

The London club would be willing to offer €70 million for his transfer, a considerable amount that could convince Florentino Pérez.

The opportunity to balance the books

Florentino Pérez is aware of the situation Real Madrid is going through. Although Rodrygo remains a player with great potential, his inconsistent performance has made his future at the club uncertain.

The possible transfer to Arsenal could be an opportunity to balance the books and allow new signings to arrive that strengthen the most needed areas.

Despite Arsenal's interest, Rodrygo's future isn't clear. Florentino Pérez will have to weigh whether to accept the London club's offer or decide to keep betting on the Brazilian. Meanwhile, the uncertainty about his future remains.

A summer full of news

Real Madrid faces a key summer regarding decisions about its squad. The departure of some players and Rodrygo's possible exit could mark the beginning of a new cycle for the club.

The coming weeks will be decisive in determining the future of several footballers, including those who could arrive to strengthen the squad.