Pau Cubarsí recounts Hansi Flick's anger during halftime of Barça-Alavés: 'He said...'

FC Barcelona achieved a crucial victory yesterday at Montjuïc against Alavés, with a 1-0 scoreline that keeps them alive in the fight for the LaLiga title. Hansi Flick's team showed their superiority in the second half, with a great collective performance, but the match was far from easy. Alavés posed a very complicated challenge and Barça suffered more than expected in the first half, so Flick had to make adjustments at halftime.

Despite the final result, Barça's first half was below expectations, and Hansi Flick didn't hesitate to change strategy. The team failed to impose their rhythm and ball possession was too slow, which allowed Alavés more opportunities than Barça expected. Therefore, at halftime, the German coach didn't hesitate to bench Casadó and Araújo to bring on De Jong and Eric García, reflecting his frustration.

Pau Cubarsí recounts Hansi Flick's frustration at halftime of Barça-Alavés

Once again, Pau Cubarsí, who continues to establish himself as one of the key pieces in Barça's defense, was one of the main protagonists of the victory. The Catalan center-back remained solid throughout the match and demonstrated, once again, his solidity and maturity. His performance was key to preventing Alavés from creating dangerous chances, and his security in challenges was essential to keeping a clean sheet.

After the match, Pau Cubarsí spoke to the media and was asked about what happened in the locker room during halftime. The center-back revealed that Hansi Flick was very clear in his criticisms and highlighted that "he told us we needed to speed up the ball."

According to Cubarsí, the German coach felt that Barça had been "too slow with the ball" and that this slow pace was preventing the team from creating clear chances. Cubarsí also indicated that, after halftime, the team "changed their mindset," and as a result, many more chances were created, which ultimately allowed Barça to secure the victory comfortably.

FC Barcelona returns to winning ways

The victory over Alavés is vital for FC Barcelona to continue fighting for the title. Hansi Flick, although satisfied with the victory, knows there are many aspects to improve, especially regarding the speed and fluidity of play.

Barça, with the change in mindset in the second half, showed the necessary level for the team to secure the three points. Now it will be crucial for the team to maintain that level of play in the remaining matches.