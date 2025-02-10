Goodbye to Marc Casadó: Flick's Latest Decision Causes a 180º Turn in Barça

Marc Casadó, Barça's promising midfielder, has been the great revelation of the 2024-2025 season. Since his breakthrough into the first team, his performance has been outstanding, earning him a starting position and the trust of his coach, Hansi Flick. However, recent tactical decisions have cast doubt on his continuity in the starting eleven.

At the beginning of the season, when Barça faced various midfield absences, Marc Casadó emerged as an effective solution at zero cost. His ability to recover balls, distribute play, and provide defensive stability allowed him to establish himself as a starter. During the first few months, he participated in 19 LaLiga matches, accumulating 1,367 minutes, with 3 assists and a passing accuracy of 91.8%.

| Europa Press

Marc Casadó in Flick's Hands

Marc Casadó's impact on FC Barcelona didn't go unnoticed by the national coach, Luis de la Fuente. Thus, in November 2024, Casadó was drafted by the Spanish National Team for the UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Switzerland, debuting in the match against Denmark.

However, the recent recovery of Frenkie de Jong has altered the dynamics in the culé midfield. De Jong, after overcoming his discomfort and promising to renew, has gained Flick's trust and, as of today, is already the starter. This improvement in the Dutchman's performance has led Hansi Flick to give him more minutes on the field, relegating Marc Casadó to a more secondary role.

| E-Noticies, Europa Press

Frenkie de Jong Moves Ahead on the Right

Frenkie de Jong has shown a remarkable recovery, displaying his talent and vision of the game that characterized him in previous seasons. Additionally, he seems willing to renew his contract with Barça, suggesting that his future at the club is secured. This situation has created a dilemma for Hansi Flick, who must balance De Jong's inclusion in the starting eleven without undermining Marc Casadó's performance.

For now, Frenkie de Jong's competition has put Marc Casadó in an uncomfortable position. Despite his consistent performance and ability to respond when needed, Hansi Flick's preference for De Jong has reduced his opportunities on the field. Yesterday, for example, against Sevilla, the '21' started again, leaving the culé youth player on the bench.

This situation raises questions about Casadó's future at Barça, especially considering his potential and the expectations placed on him at the beginning of the season.