Pau Cubarsí Brings a Top Signing Closer to Barça Unintentionally: 'He's a Special Player'

Pau Cubarsí has burst onto the scene with FC Barcelona's first team. The Catalan center-back debuted last season under Xavi Hernández's orders. This year, with Hansi Flick in charge, he has established himself as indispensable.

At just 18 years old, Pau Cubarsí not only shines at Barça. He has also made the leap to the Spanish National Team, where he debuted as a starter. His progression is meteoric and he is poised to become a legend of Spanish soccer.

| @FCBarcelona, E-Noticies

Barça Secures Its Future with Pau Cubarsí's Renewal

At the culé club, they are fully aware of Pau Cubarsí's talent, which is why his renewal has been activated until 2029. Flick wants to build his defense around him, as Cubarsí represents the values of La Masia: he combines talent, maturity, and personality. He is a modern center-back, confident with the ball, and has an amazing reading ability.

Pau Cubarsí Draws Praise from the Best

In recent hours, Pau Cubarsí has been in the spotlight without lifting a finger. Van Dijk, one of the best center-backs in the world, has spoken about Cubarsí and has showered him with praise. The Liverpool captain was impressed by the young Barça defender.

"I think he's a huge talent, he's special," declared the Dutchman. "At 18 years old and playing at this level, it's already impressive," he added. Van Dijk also pointed out that Pau Cubarsí has an unusual ability in long passing.

"He's not the typical Barça style because Pau Cubarsí likes to make long passes too," he commented. "I like to do that too," he concluded. A direct comparison that surprised many.

Pau Cubarsí Sparks Rumors: Is Van Dijk Heading to Barça?

Van Dijk's words have not gone unnoticed among fans. Many have interpreted his admiration for Pau Cubarsí as a sign of interest in Barça. Especially knowing that his contract ends this summer with Liverpool.

For now, Van Dijk hasn't renewed, and his future is hanging in the air. That's why Camp Nou appears as a possible option. Especially after he admitted that it's the stadium that impresses him the most.

A Possible Top Signing Driven by Cubarsí

Van Dijk's admiration for Pau Cubarsí could play in Barça's favor. It wouldn't be the first time a football connection sparks a star's interest. Moreover, the club seeks to strengthen its defense with experience.

If the economic conditions were met, Van Dijk's signing would be a strategic operation. It would provide immediate leadership and serve as a mentor for Cubarsí. The combination of both would be a top-level for Hansi Flick.