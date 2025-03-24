Jules Koundé Puts FC Barcelona in Trouble with His Decision: 'The Club's Reaction...'

Jules Koundé has established himself as a key piece in Hansi Flick's scheme. He is the most used footballer by the German coach, accumulating more minutes than anyone else on the field. His consistency and commitment have made him an indisputable asset for Barça.

Despite his good performance, his future has taken an unexpected turn in recent hours. Some published reports have caused uncertainty in the culé environment. Koundé could be seriously considering leaving the club in the summer.

Barça Delighted with Jules Koundé, but on Alert

At Barça, they are clear that Jules Koundé is a player for the present and future. They are delighted with his attitude, performance, and ability to adapt to different defensive roles. However, they know firsthand that several clubs, like PSG, have shown interest in signing him.

The management trusts that the player will not force his departure. Even so, the possibility of a transfer is starting to worry the club's offices. The Frenchman's decision will be key for the planning of the next season.

The Future of Jules Koundé, Key for Barça's Market

Barça is awaiting what Jules Koundé decides and the club's reaction will depend on his choice: whether he stays or decides to change scenery. As reported by Mundo Deportivo, his situation will condition the culé transfer market strategy.

The club's idea is to renew Koundé if he decides to stay. If he remains in the squad, a more affordable reinforcement for the right-back position will be sought. On the other hand, if he doesn't renew and asks to leave, they will go for a more powerful signing with projection.

Several Names on the Table if Jules Koundé Leaves

If Jules Koundé chooses to leave Barça, there are already several names on the table. The technical secretariat has closely followed players like Vanderson from Monaco and Wesley from Flamengo. Both fit the profile of the modern full-back the club is looking for.

Meanwhile, if Jules Koundé decides to stay, Barça is considering other more economical options like Óscar Mingueza, who already knows the club, or Andrei Ratiu from Rayo. Álex Valle, who is growing at Como and could have an opportunity, is also mentioned. All of them appear on the list depending on the scenario that presents itself with Koundé.

Barça needs clarity regarding Jules Koundé's decision as soon as possible. His continuity or departure will determine the type of reinforcement sought for the defense. The planning of Hansi Flick and Deco depends, in large part, on this move.