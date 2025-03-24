Gavi Responds to Luis de la Fuente's No Call-Up: 'It's the Best Thing I Could Do'

Gavi is the most beloved footballer by the Barça fans in general. The charismatic midfielder is the clear definition of feeling and passion for the colors, a sentiment that is increasingly rare. In a world where money moves almost everything, the '6' has decided to choose the path of happiness and dedicate all his quality to FC Barcelona.

However, Gavi is not finding the same complicity: he barely plays, and rumors about his departure have already started to circulate. Meanwhile, several Premier League teams would welcome the Andalusian with open arms, so the situation is critical. To make matters worse, now Luis de la Fuente has added the finishing touch by deciding to leave him out of the Spanish National Team.

Luis de la Fuente Snubs Gavi

Gavi has had a very challenging few months due to the serious injury he suffered against Georgia more than a year ago. In a match with the Spanish National Team, Barça's '6' suffered a torn cruciate ligament, which has kept him away from the playing fields for a long time. Since that moment, Gavi has worked hard to return to his maximum level, but it is proving extremely difficult for him to regain his former role.

At Barça, he is behind Pedri, De Jong, and Olmo; and the situation becomes even more complicated when it comes to his presence in the Spanish National Team. Gavi has been left out of the latest list by Luis de la Fuente, something strange considering he was indispensable not so many months ago. However, far from getting frustrated and letting negativity invade his life, the Andalusian has replied in the most appropriate way possible.

Gavi Goes on Vacation to Forget Everything

Gavi regrets Luis de la Fuente's decision, but he is not going to let it bring him down and has gone on a trip with his partner to Disneyland Paris. This shows that the midfielder is enjoying his vacation and has not stayed home dwelling on the situation. Sooner or later, he will have the opportunity to prove his worth, so he is calm because he trusts in his abilities.

However, it is also known that Chelsea and Newcastle are willing to pay a lot of money for Gavi this summer. Therefore, Flick should start taking better care of the '6's minutes if he doesn't want any surprises. It is true that he recently stated he had renewed until 2030 to fulfill his contract, but in the world of soccer, you never know.