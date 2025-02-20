Pau Cubarsí Blesses His Signing: Cheaper and Better Than Araújo, Top for Barça

Pau Cubarsí, at just 18 years old, has established himself as one of FC Barcelona's great talents. The young center-back has earned an indisputable place in Hansi Flick's plans, who has made him the leader of the defense. Despite the competition from experienced players like Íñigo Martínez, Ronald Araújo, and Eric García, Cubarsí has proven to be the defensive pillar of the team.

With his solid presence and defensive maturity, Pau Cubarsí has taken a step forward, earning the respect of both teammates and rivals. His ability to read the game and his physical strength have made him an essential defender for the team. The season he is having promises a bright future, but looking ahead to the next season, Barça's defensive plans could change.

| @FCBarcelona, E-Noticies

Pau Cubarsí Discovers What Will Happen With Ronald Araújo

Despite having an excess of center-backs, Barça doesn't neglect the market, especially because Araújo might be close to leaving. Although the Uruguayan defender has just renewed, his release clause of 65 million euros has attracted interest from clubs like Juventus or Arsenal. If Araújo decides to leave the club, Deco and Laporta could make a strategic move to strengthen the defense.

In this regard, Hansi Flick has proposed to Barça's management a top-level alternative: Dean Huijsen, a young center-back who shines in the Premier League with Bournemouth. The 19-year-old center-back is considered cheaper, younger, and better than Ronald Araújo in several defensive aspects. Additionally, Huijsen's release clause is set at 60 million euros, which represents a lower investment than the foreseeable sale of Araújo.

Dean Huijsen and Pau Cubarsí, the Future of Barça's Defense

If Araújo ultimately leaves Barça, the incorporation of Dean Huijsen becomes a very attractive option for the club. Flick would gain a defender with great potential and could generate a profit of five million euros in Araújo's transfer. Meanwhile, Pau Cubarsí, as the leader of the defense and with a great future ahead, will continue to be the pillar of an ever-evolving defense.

However, signing Dean Huijsen won't be an easy task. His spectacular performance in the Premier League has caught the attention of big teams like Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid. Therefore, if Barça wants to secure his services, they should accelerate Araújo's departure to invest the amount obtained from his sale in Huijsen's arrival.