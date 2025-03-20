Official, She Won't Play with Barça Anymore: Aitana Bonmatí Regrets Her Injury, KO

Women's Barça have received one of the worst possible news in the final stretch of the season. The Portuguese midfielder Kika Nazareth, the star signing for the blaugrana team this season, will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious injury.

The medical diagnosis is clear: a rupture of the internal lateral ligament of the left ankle, which will require surgery and a long rehabilitation. This setback comes at a key moment, where Women's Barça need all their strength to face the remaining challenges.

An Unexpected Injury

On Wednesday, in the semifinals of the Copa de la Reina, Kika Nazareth suffered a severe blow to her left ankle. The player collapsed on the field and was quickly attended to by the medical staff. After tests, a rupture of the internal lateral ligament was confirmed, sidelining her from the match and the fields for a considerable time.

The Surgical Intervention and Recovery

Kika Nazareth will undergo surgery this week to treat the ligament rupture. The surgical process is necessary to ensure her recovery, but the injury requires extensive rehabilitation. At just 22 years old, the player faces one of the biggest challenges of her career.

The operation and subsequent rehabilitation will make her miss the rest of the season, a hard blow for both her and the team. The chances of Nazareth returning before the end of the season are nil, so she won't return to the field until the next campaign.

The Impact for Women's Barça

Kika Nazareth's absence is not only a personal setback for the player but also a challenge for Barça. The midfielder was one of the most desired additions and formed a great tandem with Aitana Bonmatí, Hansen, and Pajor.

Signed last summer after an agreement with Benfica, the player had proven to be key in the midfield. Her disappearance from the line-up raises questions about how Pere Romeu will adjust his play and who will take her place.

Despite this setback, the team remains one of the strongest in Europe. With players like Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Mapi León, and Patri Guijarro, Barça have more than enough quality to continue their path in all competitions. The squad will have to adapt to Nazareth's absence, and the coaching staff will seek new solutions to maintain competitiveness.