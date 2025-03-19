Confirmed, He Only Wants to Go to Barça: Hansi Flick Has the Final Say, Top Signing

Hansi Flick is one of the most highly regarded coaches in current soccer, and Barça is fortunate to have him. The club's higher-ups were clear that Xavi Hernández's successor would be the former Bayern coach. In fact, his name was already being mentioned long before the Egarense left at the end of last season.

Barça is having a great season and is competing for all possible titles, having already won the Super Cup. Hansi Flick is responsible for this, as he knows who should play in each position. But now he has to make a decision that could be key to the future of the entity and is not at all simple.

Hansi Flick's Barça Scares

Hansi Flick is not afraid to do what he believes is best for the club, and this has been seen over the past few months. Initially, Iñaki Peña was going to replace Ter Stegen, but the coach believed that Szczęsny would do better. Ultimately, it has been proven that he was right, and Barça's goal is very difficult to beat.

In defense, Hansi Flick has been clear that Íñigo Martínez was ahead of Ronald Araújo, who was initially a starter. In the midfield, there is a constant struggle, and the German coach gives minutes to those who deserve it the most. His moves make it clear that he doesn't allow anyone to tell him how to manage his team.

To a large extent, we could say that Barça's success this year is thanks to Hansi Flick. Coincidentally, one of the most desired footballers in Europe wants to play in the Ciudad Condal, and the German will be the one to make the final decision. If he opts to incorporate the star we are talking about, Raphinha would lose prominence.

Mohamed Salah Offers Himself to Barça

Mohamed Salah's contract with Liverpool expires this summer, and the forward has stated that this will be his last year. Several sources claim that the Egyptian wants to play under Hansi Flick's orders, who will make the decision. So far this season (43 games), Salah has scored 32 goals and provided 22 assists.

Mohamed Salah and Raphinha are directly competing for the Ballon d'Or, as the Brazilian has 27 goals and 20 assists. With very similar numbers, only the titles one or the other achieves will determine who wins the top individual award. Everything points to Hansi Flick not wanting the Liverpool player, but we won't know until the next transfer market.