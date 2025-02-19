Pablo Maffeo, Vinícius's Enemy No. 1, Attacks Bellingham: 'he's a Fake and a Se...'

Pablo Maffeo, player for Real Mallorca, continues to capitalize on the refereeing controversy and Real Madrid's situation and has taken advantage of Jude Bellingham's expulsion to counterattack. Maffeo, who has already been involved in several episodes and disputes with Real Madrid players, has returned to the fray and this time has focused on Jude Bellingham, the English star. Pablo Maffeo hasn't held back when assessing the role of Vinícius Júnior, with whom he maintains a good relationship, and Jude Bellingham, who was sanctioned for insulting the referee.

Pablo Maffeo was also involved in several insults to Raúl Asencio during the Supercopa de España in Arabia, which forced him to close the comments on his Instagram account. Despite the insults and criticisms received, Pablo Maffeo doesn't back down and continues to attack the white community: this time his focus has been on Jude Bellingham. It should be remembered that the midfielder was expelled by Munuera Montero in the match against Osasuna and that, a few hours ago, he was sanctioned with 2 matches for said act of disrespect.

Pablo Maffeo has had more than one run-in with Vinícius Júnior when he has faced the whites, but this time it was Jude Bellingham's turn. In an interview given to 'La Zona 10', Pablo Maffeo has assessed current issues, highlighting the controversial situation with refereeing at the epicenter of the chaos. Pablo Maffeo hasn't left anything unsaid: he harshly attacks Jude Bellingham and takes advantage of the interview to assess the role of Vinícius Júnior, his number 1 enemy.

Pablo Maffeo, Vinícius's No. 1 Enemy, Attacks Bellingham: 'He's a Fake and a Se...'

Pablo Maffeo doesn't hold back on the field and neither does he off the field, as he is equally forceful with both digital and traditional media. In an interview given, Pablo Maffeo has assessed his relationship with Real Madrid players, with whom he has had and been involved in several clashes during the past and current official season. Maffeo has assessed the role of Vinícius Júnior, whom he considers always goes head-on and that "it's clear he's really heated during the match in question", he explains.

Besides talking about Vinícius Júnior, Maffeo has explained that he likes the Brazilian better than Jude Bellingham. He himself has explained the reasons, which refer to the fact that the English midfielder "acts like a gentleman and then stabs you in the back".

"You go to the kid who's cold, put a jacket on him and then insult or mess with the teammates behind their backs... Well, dude, you're a fake", exclaimed Pablo Maffeo to describe Jude Bellingham. Maffeo has exploded talking about Jude Bellingham, as he considers him a fake guy who shows one face when he really has a very different one.