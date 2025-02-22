Confirmed, Liverpool Opens Barça's Door to Luis Díaz: Deco Rubs His Hands

Luis Díaz started the season as an undisputed starter at Liverpool, but his situation has changed over the months. The Colombian has been losing prominence in Arne Slot's team, which seems to trust Cody Gakpo more to fill his position.

Moreover, Luis Díaz is not happy with his contractual situation as he believes he deserves a higher salary. Currently, the Colombian earns 3.4 million gross, a figure well below what would be expected for a player of his caliber.

FC Barcelona's Interest in Luis Díaz

In this situation, Luis Díaz's departure from Liverpool seems increasingly likely. FC Barcelona has shown a constant interest in the Colombian winger and Deco has had him on his radar for some time.

Barça's sporting director considers Díaz an excellent option to strengthen the attack, especially for the left wing. A key position that needs reinforcements within Hansi Flick's squad as they only have Raphinha in that position.

Moreover, Luis Díaz has been one of the standout players at Liverpool in recent seasons and his talent has not gone unnoticed by Barça. With his speed, dribbling ability and goal-scoring skills, the Colombian would fit perfectly into Hansi Flick's playing style.

Liverpool Already Thinking About His Replacement

Liverpool seems willing to facilitate Luis Díaz's departure and in recent weeks there has been talk of the possible signing of Anthony Gordon to replace him.

The English player, who currently plays for Newcastle, has caught Liverpool's attention for his talent and youth. If Liverpool manages to acquire Anthony Gordon, they would be in a more comfortable position to allow Díaz's departure, which could facilitate his transfer to Barça.

This news is received with enthusiasm at 'Can Barça' where they see Luis Díaz as the missing piece to complete their attack. However, the competition for the Colombian will not be easy as other elite clubs are also interested in signing him.

The Future of Luis Díaz and FC Barcelona

Luis Díaz's situation seems to be coming to an end at Liverpool and Barça is ready to seize the opportunity.

If Liverpool decides to sign Anthony Gordon and facilitate Díaz's departure, Barça could get ahead in negotiations to secure the Colombian's services. With the summer market approaching, Luis Díaz's future is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about topics for the near future.