Confirmed, Exchange Closed With Real Sociedad: Gonzalo Says Goodbye to Madrid

One of Florentino Pérez's clearest objectives for the next transfer market is to strengthen Real Madrid's midfield. Carlo Ancelotti's team has shown a great level in recent seasons but the white board believes it is necessary to take another step in that area of the field. Despite his talent Aurélien Tchouaméni still doesn't convince as a pivot while Luka Modric although still crucial is already of advanced age.

Therefore Florentino Pérez has started looking for a midfielder who can strengthen the midfield and ensure the team's future. In recent markets great European stars have been considered such as Florian Wirtz Jamal Musiala or Nicolò Barella. However one of the players who has been on Real Madrid's radar with greater insistence is Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

| Europapress

Real Madrid's Interest in Zubimendi

Martín Zubimendi has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in the market. At just 24 years old Zubimendi has shown impressive maturity on the field. His ability to recover balls his vision of the game and his ability to distribute the ball are qualities that have aroused the interest of major clubs in Europe.

This season he is an essential pillar in Real Sociedad's midfield which has attracted Real Madrid's attention. However his release clause of 60 million has always been a problem. But it seems that Real Madrid has found a way to lower the operation's cost.

Gonzalo Key to Facilitating Zubimendi's Signing

Real Madrid may have found the key to making Zubimendi's signing more accessible. Specifically the white club would be willing to include Gonzalo García a forward from Real Madrid Castilla in the operation.

The youth player was the author of the goal in Butarque that gave the white club a pass to the Copa del Rey semifinals. Additionally he is being decisive in Primera RFEF having scored 21 goals in 22 matches played.

Therefore Real Madrid trusts that this move will allow them to sign the Real Sociedad midfielder for 45 million euros. In this sense Gonzalo García would lower the Basque's price which is set at 60 million euros. This amount corresponds to his release clause.

Although there is still no agreement Real Madrid's interest in Zubimendi remains very strong. The white club continues to work to secure his signing and it seems that negotiations could be closed next summer market. The midfielder's future at Real Sociedad is in the air but Real Madrid has many options to secure his signing if their strategy succeeds.