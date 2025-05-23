Official, Xabi Alonso requests it and Madrid takes it from Barça: betrayal at Camp Nou

Real Madrid is immersed in a period of many changes that will define the club's future in the coming years. Carlo Ancelotti's departure is already official, and it's only a matter of days before Xabi Alonso takes the reins of the team. The man from Tolosa arrives with the mission of turning around a disappointing season and stopping the current dominance of FC Barcelona, which looks unbeatable after winning the double.

Real Madrid's eternal rival, Barça, has lifted LaLiga and the Copa del Rey this season, consolidating its position as the leader in Spain. In this scenario, Xabi Alonso hopes to become the antidote that brings about a change in trend at Madrid. His arrival at Bernabéu generates expectations that the team will once again be competitive and capable of competing for all titles.

Xabi Alonso makes his first decisions

To achieve his goals, Xabi Alonso is already preparing several important measures. One of the first will be to let Lucas Vázquez go, a player who doesn't fit into his plans for the next season. Meanwhile, in the same line, Luka Modric will also leave the white club.

He also plans to give more minutes and trust to the new signings, like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, who will bring freshness and youth. But, above all, Xabi Alonso has an ace up his sleeve that could unsettle Barça.

Xabi Alonso requests the signing of a La Masia gem

Xabi Alonso wants to sign Alejandro Grimaldo, left-back of Bayer Leverkusen and former La Masia player. Grimaldo has become a real target for Real Madrid, and his recent statements have caused a stir.

In an interview with Josep Pedrerol on El Chiringuito, Alejandro Grimaldo acknowledged that "it's an honor to be a candidate to sign for Real Madrid." These words have not been well received in the Ciudad Condal and could hasten Grimaldo's arrival at Bernabéu.

Alejandro Grimaldo, who currently shines in the Bundesliga, has clearly positioned himself as an option to strengthen Madrid's left flank, an area that urgently needs improvement. In parallel, the white club also keeps interest in Álvaro Carreras, another Spanish left-back who could end up landing in the capital.

Who will arrive at Real Madrid?

For now, it's not clear whether it will be Grimaldo or Carreras who ends up wearing the white jersey next season.

What does seem evident is that Xabi Alonso wants to strengthen the defense with high-level players who can make a difference and help reverse the current situation. The summer market will be key to seeing how this duel between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona evolves off the field.