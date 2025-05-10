It's official, Xabi Alonso keeps him away from Inter Milan: top signing for Madrid

Real Madrid's future is about to change course. Barring a last-minute surprise, Xabi Alonso is set to become the new coach of the white club once the current season ends.

The cycle of Carlo Ancelotti, which has experienced highs and lows, seems to be coming to an end, and now it will be the turn of the coach from Tolosa to take the reins.

Alonso arrives at a star-studded locker room, which offers him a solid base to form a competitive team.

However, it is clear that the coach from Tolosa has a lot of tactical work to do if he wants to restore order and balance to the team.

Xabi Alonso's plans for the next season

Despite being relatively young, Xabi Alonso has already proven his worth at the helm of Bayer Leverkusen, where he has managed to stand out for his ability to tactically improve his team.

With Real Madrid, Alonso will not demand many signings, but he has some interesting requests in mind to strengthen the team.

The main objective regarding signings is to strengthen the defense, especially on the left flank.

| Canva

Real Madrid's left flank has been a problem throughout the season, and Xabi Alonso will seek to improve it with a new signing.

The same goes for the central defense area, where moves are planned to strengthen the rearguard.

Interest in Nico Paz: the signing that surprises

However, the signing that draws the most attention is that of Nico Paz, the talented Argentine attacking midfielder who currently plays for Como in Serie A.

The former promise of "La Fábrica" is shining in Italy, delighting fans with his playmaking ability and field vision.

That's why Inter Milan, which has just eliminated Barça from the Champions League, is already thinking about the future and has shown interest in the young attacking midfielder.

But, despite the competition, Xabi Alonso is clear that Nico Paz is a player who must be at Real Madrid.

| Canva Pro

According to the agreement with the club Como, Real Madrid can buy back Nico Paz for 9 million euros.

Alonso knows that Nico Paz's talent is indisputable and considers that the attacking midfielder has the right profile to adapt to the play style he wants to implement at Madrid.

Nico Paz's future at Real Madrid

With Xabi Alonso in charge, Nico Paz has a much better chance of returning to Spain and becoming part of Real Madrid's first team.

The arrival of the Basque coach could mark a turning point for the Argentine, who has a much better chance of staying with the team that trained him.

The next season could be key for Nico Paz's future. What is clear is that his return to Real Madrid seems closer than ever.