Confirmed, he doesn't have Barça level: 'He Failed More Than Araújo, He Was the Worst Against Inter'

The Champions League tie between FC Barcelona and Inter Milan will be remembered for the intensity and excitement of both matches. With an aggregate score of 7-6, both teams showed a frenetic pace and overwhelming energy for more than 180 minutes. Finally, Barça was defeated due to several key mistakes in the extra time of the second leg, which ultimately cost them the elimination.

Ronald Araújo and his responsibility in the elimination

One of the most criticized players after the elimination was Ronald Araújo. Although the Uruguayan center-back is considered one of the pillars of the Barça defense, his performance in the tie left doubts. In Inter's 3-3 draw, Araújo could have done more to prevent Acerbi's goal, and in the last goal of extra time, he was outplayed by Thuram.

The lack of decisiveness from Ronald Araújo at key moments was crucial, and it's not the first time this has happened to him. We all remember what happened last season against PSG. However, even though Araújo didn't perform well, he wasn't the worst involved.

Wojciech Szczesny fades against Inter

The biggest loser of the elimination, beyond Ronald Araújo, was Wojciech Szczesny. Although his performance wasn't as criticized on the field, the numbers speak for themselves.

The Polish goalkeeper made only four saves in the two matches against Inter. A figure that clearly contrasts with the 14 interventions by Yann Sommer, Inter's goalkeeper, who saved his team on several occasions. While Sommer was decisive, Szczesny couldn't prevent several goals and, in many moments, was a spectator in the key plays of the match.

For this reason, several club members believe he should be the one criticized, as they claim he failed more than Araújo and, therefore, was worse than the Uruguayan defender. Thus, his performance was questioned, and the criticism of his performance in this tie has made his future at Barça full of doubts.

The uncertain future of Szczesny after Ter Stegen's recovery

Despite his experience and leadership in the locker room, the lack of response in decisive moments of the last tie cast doubt on Szczesny's continuity at the club. While he has brought a lot of experience, it seems that Barça can no longer rely on him as a starter.

We will see what happens with his future, but FC Barcelona might look for alternatives in the transfer market this summer. In fact, there is much talk about signing Joan García, Espanyol's goalkeeper who is highly regarded by Deco.

In this regard, Barça's elimination from the Champions League leaves many questions about the future of several players, including Szczesny. The goalkeeping position, which seemed one of the team's most secure, has now become a key issue.