It's official, Dani Olmo is for sale: Barça sets his price and the figure is surprising.

Dani Olmo became Barça's big star signing last summer after the frustrated incorporation of Nico Williams. Although the skillful winger was the club's top priority, the final decision of the Navarrese to stay one more year at San Mamés changed the Catalan club's target. Dani Olmo became the desired one by Hansi Flick, and the youth player ended up returning to Camp Nou.

Dani Olmo arrived with high expectations. He became one of the standout figures of the European Championship playing at a very high level. During the past seasons at Leipzig, the Terrassa player became one of the Bundesliga's figures.

Since his departure from La Masia in 2014, Dani Olmo made a name for himself in international soccer thanks to his talent. In 2020 he arrived at Leipzig where he reached his peak level developing great verticality from the second line. Dani Olmo also stands out for sensational dribbling and a fantastic shot that make him one of the best in this aspect.

Dani Olmo's handicap

Dani Olmo arrived last summer from Leipzig, Barça ended up paying the amount of 55M for his signing. During the first matches, Dani showed all his class and repertoire with goals, dribbles, and assists. The Terrassa player amazed the Catalan fans in a few matches and his signing became a complete success.

However, the 26-year-old attacking midfielder has suffered different physical problems that have hindered his regularity in the starting eleven. During this season he has already accumulated 3 injuries, causing Dani Olmo to have missed more than 15 official matches with Barça. It is not a new situation, it was known that Dani Olmo's physique is fragile, and in the past, he has also been out for long periods due to physical problems.

Dani Olmo already has a price to leave Barça

In the current season, Dani Olmo has played 35 matches, 1,749 effective minutes of play, scoring 11 goals and providing 6 assists. His injuries and registration problems have affected his performance and irregularity has been a common theme this season. His prominence in the team has been decreasing and he no longer makes a difference as at the beginning of the season.

As a result, Barça's sports management doesn't rule out his sale depending on the offers they may receive for the striker. Barça is not willing to listen to offers below 70 million for the Catalan international. If offers exceeding this amount do not materialize, Dani Olmo will remain at Barça next season.