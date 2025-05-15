It's official, he won't play with Real Madrid anymore: his next team is Manchester City.

A few months ago, Real Madrid experienced a summer full of excitement and hope. The 15th Champions League victory and the arrival of Kylian Mbappé made fans dream of a dream team. However, as the season progresses, expectations have been deflating.

Despite the squad's potential, Carlo Ancelotti hasn't found the formula to make the team work. The result is that, with a few weeks left in the season, Real Madrid will end without lifting a single trophy and with many doubts about the future.

| Europa Press

The departures looming at Real Madrid

As is customary at the club, after a trophyless season, significant changes will occur in the squad. Carlo Ancelotti has been confirmed as the new coach of Brazil, which opens the door for Xabi Alonso's arrival.

Meanwhile, the future of some players is uncertain, and one of the most notable cases is Rodrygo Goes. Despite being indispensable for Carlo Ancelotti, the Brazilian's season has been disappointing, casting doubt on his continuity at Real Madrid.

Rodrygo Goes: a season of ups and downs

Rodrygo started the season with high expectations but hasn't managed to shine as expected. Although he has recorded 13 goals and 10 assists in 50 matches, the feelings have been negative. In terms of numbers, it can't be considered a disastrous performance, but in terms of play, the Brazilian forward hasn't been the decisive player that was expected.

| Europa Press

Additionally, in recent weeks, Rodrygo seems to have withdrawn from the big occasions. Against FC Barcelona, it was rumored that he didn't want to play, and in the match against Mallorca, he wasn't even drafted. A scenario that paves the way for his departure.

Rodrygo points to Manchester City

Given these setbacks, Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid seems increasingly clear: he will leave the club to join Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola already tried to sign the Brazilian last summer and, according to the latest reports, will try again this summer. City sees Rodrygo as a talented player who can contribute a lot and Madrid seems willing to listen to offers.

Rodrygo is a player with great potential, but his time at Bernabéu has been marked by inconsistency. If Manchester City manages to close the deal, the future of the '11' will be in the Premier League, and Real Madrid will have to look for a new option to strengthen their attack.