Vinícius Júnior, Brazilian forward for Real Madrid, will leave the white club during this summer's transfer market and head to Arabia to become the highest-paid in the world. Vinícius Júnior has an offer of 200 million euros for 5 seasons, so he will earn 1 billion euros if he fulfills his contract in Arabia. The curious thing about this case is that Vinícius Júnior, a star of LaLiga EA Sports, has called one of his friends from Barça to bring him to his new project in Arabia.

Twitter

Vinícius Júnior Seeks to Create Conflict at Barça: Calls His Friend and Proposes Going to Arabia

Official, Vinícius Júnior Calls His Friend to Leave Barça: 'Come to Arabia Now'

Vinícius Júnior has a great relationship with several players from Barça, but Ronald Araújo and the also Brazilian Raphinha stand out, who has always defended the interests of the Madridist. It is precisely Raphinha with whom Vinícius Júnior has spoken to also join the challenge in Arabia: Vini wants Raphinha to sign for the same club in Saudi. Barça already knows and understands the situation, but hopes that Raphinha will be a man of his word and fulfill his desire: to end up making history at the club of his loves.