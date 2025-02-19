Bombshell! Bayern Reveal the Truth About Jonathan Tah: 'his Signing by Barça...'

Jonathan Tah is going through a great moment and his situation in the football scene is the perfect reflection of it. Last season was unforgettable for his team, Bayer Leverkusen, and it made Europe's giants interested in him. Barça was one of them and is getting closer to securing the center-back's services.

Since Hansi Flick's arrival at Barça a few months ago, the players are playing better than ever and it is noticeable. Being first in LaLiga and second in the Champions League, the Catalan club's fans have regained happiness. To further strengthen the defense, those from the City of Barcelona want Jonathan Tah, but Bayern, which was the clear competition, has spoken about the matter publicly.

Jonathan Tah, A Quality Asset for Barça

Barça has one of the best defenses at the moment and Flick knows how to make it work perfectly. The Pau Cubarsí-Íñigo Martínez duo is delivering the best possible results and Eric García as a substitute is being key. Meanwhile, Ronald Araújo has lost his undisputed starting position and it is unknown what will happen with him.

It seems that the Uruguayan is not adapting well to the offside tactic and it is taking a toll on him. In addition to this, injuries keep haunting him and preventing continuity. Although he has recently renewed with Barça, his new release clause is 65 million (65 millones), so it is uncertain what will happen.

If Araújo ends up leaving, Jonathan Tah will only have to compete with Íñigo Martínez to secure a spot in the starting eleven. Flick wants Tah to arrive in the summer no matter what and the only complication was Bayern. Luckily for the culés, the Germans have backed off: their sporting director has made it very clear.

Bayern's Statements About Jonathan Tah

Christoph Freund, Bayern's sporting director, stated the following: "Signing Jonathan Tah is not something that suits us at the moment. Our defense works well and has become very solid: we concede few goals and we are very satisfied."

With no clear competition, Barça is first in line to sign Jonathan Tah. We will have to be very alert to the Leverkusen center-back's situation. It seems he already has a verbal agreement with the Catalan club to land at Camp Nou this summer and, after Bayern's refusal, he seems closer than ever.