Álvaro Benito Explodes After What Was Seen at Montjuïc With Barça: 'how They Do...'

The Controversy Surrounding Refereeing in Spanish Soccer Has Escalated in Recent Weeks. It all began with a letter from Real Madrid addressed to the Royal Spanish Football Federation, in which the club claimed that the competition was "manipulated and adulterated." This accusation has sparked an intense debate about the impartiality and performance of referees in LaLiga.

Since the publication of that letter, each soccer matchday has been marked by controversial refereeing performances. Unexpected decisions and inconsistent criteria have increased the pressure on referees, making their job on the field more difficult. This tense atmosphere has prevented referees from performing their duties comfortably, which directly affects the quality of their decisions.

Álvaro Benito Makes It Very Clear: "How They Make Them Referee!"

In this context, the former player and analyst Álvaro Benito has expressed his discontent on the microphones of 'El Larguero' of Cadena SER. After the recent match held at Montjuïc, where FC Barcelona defeated Rayo Vallecano with a controversial penalty, Benito did not hide his indignation with refereeing in general. He pointed out that refereeing decisions are "disorienting" players and fans, and that refereeing is "worse than ever."

Álvaro Benito, although he was not referring solely to what was seen at Montjuïc, also questioned the current interpretation of the rules of the game. He highlighted that actions such as "slight stomps" or "accidental arm movements," which were not previously sanctioned, are now punished with cards. This change in refereeing criteria, according to him, has altered the essence of soccer and creates confusion among the sport's protagonists.

The match between Barça and Rayo Vallecano was decided by a penalty awarded after a VAR review. The decision caused controversy, as many considered the infraction to be doubtful. This action further fueled the debate about the consistency and fairness of recent refereeing decisions, as expressed by Álvaro Benito.

Call for Reflection and Reform

Álvaro Benito concluded his intervention by suggesting a thorough review of the interpretation of the rules. He advocated for restoring "sanity" to Spanish soccer, allowing the game to flow naturally and for referees to act with clear and uniform criteria. This proposal aims to reduce controversy and restore confidence in the refereeing establishment.

The current situation reflects a growing dissatisfaction with refereeing in Spain. Criticisms from figures like Álvaro Benito highlight the need for structural changes that ensure fairness and transparency in the beautiful game.