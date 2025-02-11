Official, Unexpected Swap with PSG: 'Robert Lewandowski Amazed by Laporta'

Robert Lewandowski, starting center forward for Barça, has many chances to renew his contract with the culer club until next June 2026, but Joan Laporta is looking for a replacement. In fact, to be more precise, Joan Laporta has already found a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who, upon learning about the operation, was simply amazed. While it is true that Robert Lewandowski's offensive and goal-scoring performance has been very positive, Barça and Joan Laporta are considering signing his possible replacement: farewell PSG.

Robert Lewandowski has been the great offensive reference for Barça at the start of this season. He already has 31 goals in 33 matches, figures of a true world-class star, but they become obsolete considering the age of the Polish forward. Despite his great start to the season, for some weeks now he has shown signs of fatigue and lack of freshness, and Joan Laporta is already looking for his replacement with a surprising exchange.

Barça knows it will be difficult to part with Robert Lewandowski during this upcoming summer transfer market, but admits that this won't be a problem when it comes to signing. Attempts were already made with Vitor Roque and now they will try with another TOP player who will come from PSG and whom Barça will sign by closing a more than surprising exchange: Lewandowski is amazed. Joan Laporta has made up his mind: this upcoming transfer market will be key for Barça to improve its attack, also seeking a new goal-scoring forward to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Barça Prepares Robert Lewandowski's Final farewell, Possible Exchange with PSG Thanks to Joan Laporta

Initially, Barça's plan was to keep Robert Lewandowski as the only option for the attack until his contract ended, but now it seems everything has changed. Joan Laporta has decided to change his plans to ensure that Barça doesn't rely solely and exclusively on Robert Lewandowski during the next season. In this regard, it seems that the Catalan club has decided to sign in the summer to provide more solutions to Flick: surprising exchange closed with the French PSG of Luis Enrique.

"We can't fire Lewandowski, but he is living his last seasons at Barça," club sources assure, recalling that the Pole doesn't have a contract beyond 2026. Barça's idea, as we have been reporting in 'e-Notícies', is none other than to part ways with Robert Lewandowski once his contract ends, but before that, they also want to sign. In fact, Joan Laporta plans to close an exchange that will leave all parties amazed: a midfielder leaves so that the forward who must replace Robert Lewandowski arrives.

Official, Unexpected Exchange with PSG: 'Robert Lewandowski Amazed by Laporta'

Barça's current affairs don't stop, and countless names have been mentioned to take Robert Lewandowski's place. However, Barça has set its sights on one, and he plays for Luis Enrique's PSG, who is interested in acquiring the services of a Barça midfielder.

Barça doesn't count on Robert Lewandowski beyond June 30, 2026 and Joan Laporta knows it's time to find him a reliable replacement. Joan Laporta already knows it and intends to close this surprising exchange during this upcoming summer transfer market, key for the Catalan entity.

The chosen one, despite other names being mentioned, is a PSG footballer: Randal Kolo Muani, a center forward who isn't in Luis Enrique's plans in Paris. Kolo Muani is very appealing to Flick and is the chosen one to strengthen Barça's attack: Laporta is preparing an exchange for Frenkie de Jong, who would head toward PSG.