No One Expected the New Offer Alejandro Balde Has Received, Goodbye Barça: 'El M...'

The FC Barcelona is experiencing a great sporting moment. After successfully overcoming the first phase of the new Champions League, Flick's team can watch from the sidelines while they regain energy. Furthermore, the Catalans are still alive in LaLiga and will face Atlético in the Copa del Rey semifinals, which shows that the work is going well.

However, despite the team's good form, Joan Laporta and the Barça board continue to make strategic decisions for the future. The need to make new signings may force certain sales. In this regard, Barça's leadership is considering a truly unexpected move, which is the departure of Alejandro Balde.

Alejandro Balde Has an Offer on the Table

One of the many joys this season has brought for FC Barcelona fans has been the recovery of Alejandro Balde. The 21-year-old left-back has improved his performance and has become indispensable for Hansi Flick after several months marked by inconsistency and defensive errors. With 31 matches played this season, Balde has earned his place in the starting line-up, showing a very outstanding defensive and offensive level.

His ability to join the attack and his defensive solidity have made him one of the most promising young players in Spanish football. Additionally, Alejandro Balde has been key in the reconstruction of Hansi Flick's team, bringing freshness and dynamism to the left flank. However, an offer from Manchester United could lead to his unexpected departure.

Manchester United Offers a Lot of Money for Alejandro Balde

Despite his great performance, a call from Manchester United could make Joan Laporta consider selling Alejandro Balde. The English club has shown strong interest in the full-back and has prepared a proposal to take him to Old Trafford. According to 'El Nacional', Manchester United has already made an offer of 40 million euros (£35m) to sign Balde in the summer.

Although Flick would not agree with Balde's sale, the board might consider Manchester United's offer. The sale of Alejandro Balde could generate a significant sum of money for Barça, which would help finance other signings and strengthen other areas of the team.

The possible departure of Alejandro Balde raises great uncertainty about Barça's immediate future. Despite his importance to the team, Manchester United's offer could lead Joan Laporta to make a difficult decision. The coming weeks will be crucial to know if the club finally decides to yield to Manchester United's tempting offer.