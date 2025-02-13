Neither Barça Nor Betis, Vitor Roque Accepts: He Says Goodbye to LaLiga, He Already Has a New Team

Barça is experiencing a really good moment following the events of recent weeks. Qualifying for the next phase of the Champions League without having to face the round of 16 is very positive for recovering the physical condition that Hansi Flick aims for. Moreover, it is also positive for the opponents to wear themselves out.

On a sporting level, everything is going smoothly and, in terms of planning, Deco and Laporta are already making the first decisions. Focused on the long term, one of the first objectives is to solve the situations of players who are not performing as expected. In this regard, the Barça board knows perfectly well that the first case to address must be Vitor Roque.

| @ellarguero

Vitor Roque Is on the Tightrope

Vitor Roque arrived at FC Barcelona with high expectations, but he didn't convince either Xavi or Flick and had to go on loan to Betis. At Benito Villamarín, the Brazilian striker hoped to complete a great season to return to Barça. However, after more than half a season in which he has only managed to score 4 goals in 20 matches, Pellegrini, Betis's coach, has had enough.

Despite his talent and potential, Vitor Roque's performance has been deficient on many levels, and Betis has decided not to exercise the purchase option. Let's remember that the Andalusians managed to negotiate a deal with Barça for 25 million euros to keep Tigrinho permanently at the end of the current season. However, Pellegrini, with his decisions, has already made it clear that he doesn't count on him.

Meanwhile, Flick also has no intention of making room for him, so the most feasible option seems to be an exit. In this context, the interest recently shown by Palmeiras could accelerate his departure from Barça. The Brazilian team has expressed its desire to repatriate the young forward, which could mean his return to Brazil and a sale that would enrich the coffers of the Catalan club.

Palmeiras Offers a Lot of Money for Vitor Roque

The sale of Vitor Roque to Palmeiras could generate a sum of around 28 million for Barça. This amount would be key for the sports management, which seeks to generate income to strengthen other areas of the squad. Although Roque arrived as a promise, his lack of adaptation to the first team has led Deco to consider his departure as a viable option.

With Palmeiras showing strong interest in Vitor Roque, everything seems to indicate that the Brazilian forward could return to Brazil in the next market. Although his potential remains undeniable, his departure from Barça seems to be the best option for his development and for Deco and Laporta to recover part of the investment made.