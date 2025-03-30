Official, Real Madrid's Top Signing, Better Than Rafael Leao: Arda Güler Has to Leave

Arda Güler arrived at Real Madrid with the label of a great promise. The young Turkish midfielder, considered one of the jewels of soccer, landed at Santiago Bernabéu with the hope of being a key piece for Real Madrid's future.

However, his situation this season hasn't been the desired one. Despite being one of the great bets for the future, Güler has barely had opportunities. He has only played 1088 minutes this season, and when he has played, he has left more shadows than lights.

The competition in Real Madrid's midfield is fierce. With players like Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, or Dani Ceballos occupying the starting positions, Güler hasn't managed to find his place.

His ideal role would be as a '10', but that position is occupied by Bellingham, who has excelled extraordinarily since his arrival. Additionally, the lack of prominence and Carlo Ancelotti's growing distrust in his performance have made his situation increasingly complicated.

Arda Güler's Response and His Future at Real Madrid

Despite the lack of minutes and competition, Arda Güler doesn't give up. A few days ago, in an interview with "Marca," the Turk made it clear that his future is still at Real Madrid.

"Madrid gave me a plan and I still believe in it. I'm sure I'll succeed at Madrid," Güler assured, showing his determination to continue at the club. However, this confidence in his future at Bernabéu could be overwhelmed by the changes that are coming.

Nico Paz's Signing and the Complications for Arda Güler

This summer, Real Madrid plans to incorporate one of the most outstanding players in Serie A: Nico Paz, an attacking midfielder from Como. The young Argentine is shining in Italy and his ability to complete successful dribbles, even above players like Rafael Leao, has caught the attention of the white leadership.

Therefore, Real Madrid won't hesitate to activate his buyback clause of 9 million euros, which will allow his return to Santiago Bernabéu this summer.

Nico Paz's arrival further complicates Arda Güler's future. With Paz on the team, Güler would see his competition increase, especially in his role as an attacking midfielder.

Although Güler has stated he is sure of his success at Real Madrid, Nico Paz's arrival could make his departure increasingly likely. The club could opt to loan him or even sell him if he doesn't manage to secure a permanent spot on the team.

Arda Güler's Future Is Up in the Air

With the possible arrival of Nico Paz and the continued lack of opportunities for Arda Güler, the young Turk's future at Real Madrid isn't entirely guaranteed.

Next summer could be crucial for his career, as the club will have to make a key decision about his future. If Güler doesn't secure a place on the team, he might pack his bags to seek a new opportunity at another club.