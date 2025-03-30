Bombshell! Dean Huijsen Tells Pau Cubarsí, There's a Surprise: 'I'm Going to D...'

Dean Huijsen is being one of the great revelations of the Premier League. The young center-back from Bournemouth is debuting this season in the elite of English soccer and is doing so with great success.

At just 19 years old, he has proven to be a defender with great ball distribution, physical strength, and excellent decision-making skills. His performance hasn't gone unnoticed and he has not only been key for his club but has also been drafted for the Spanish National Team.

Last week, he debuted with "La Roja" against the Netherlands and left a great impression, offering a true showcase in his first match with the national team.

Besides his defensive solidity, Huijsen showed in his debut with Spain his ability to assist, as happened in Lamine Yamal's goal.

| @deanhuijsen

For this reason, many already see Dean Huijsen and Pau Cubarsí as the future center-back pair for the Spanish National Team. With his talent and maturity, Huijsen has secured his place in international soccer.

Pau Cubarsí and the Possible Defensive Pair at Barça

At FC Barcelona, Pau Cubarsí has been equally a revelation. At just 18 years old, the Catalan center-back has managed to earn a starting position under the direction of Hansi Flick.

His ability to adapt, his ball control, and his calmness in defense have made him an essential piece for Barça.

Cubarsí's performance has been so positive that he is already considered the future of the blaugrana defense, forming a pair with experienced players like Íñigo Martínez or Ronald Araújo.

Moreover, many have begun to speculate about the possibility of Dean Huijsen and Pau Cubarsí playing together at Barça, which would be a defensive pair of enormous potential.

However, in recent hours, rumors have emerged that cast doubt on this possibility. Specifically, Dean Huijsen has reportedly revealed to his circle his dream of playing for Real Madrid. "I'll tell you that my dream is to play for Real Madrid," Huijsen himself reportedly confessed.

Real Madrid's Interest and Dean Huijsen's Release Clause

Real Madrid seems to be very interested in Dean Huijsen. For now, it seems that the white management is willing to pay the release clause of 50M euros to sign the young center-back from Bournemouth this summer.

Additionally, Huijsen's father has recently visited the Valdebebas facilities, which has fueled rumors about his possible signing.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

On social media, information was shared that directly links the defender with Real Madrid, leading to speculation that Huijsen's future could be with the Merengue club.

Barça Calm with Pau Cubarsí

Despite the competition from Real Madrid, FC Barcelona remains calm. The club fully trusts Pau Cubarsí, who will continue to be a defensive pillar in the near future.

With the talent of both young players, Spain has a bright future in defense assured. Meanwhile, Barça is focused on their development and ensuring their progress in the first team.