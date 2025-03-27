Hansi Flick Surprises With the Latest on Barça-Osasuna: 1 Absence and 1 Surprise

Barça and Osasuna will face each other this Thursday starting at 9 p.m. in the postponed LaLiga EA Sports match that has been pending for a few weeks. After the international break, Hansi Flick already has all his footballers at Can Barça, so the final and decisive stretch of the official season is now underway. After this international break, there have been no significant injuries, and those that have appeared have been minor, like those of Pau Cubarsí or Iñigo Martínez.

The FC Barcelona faces Osasuna this Thursday in the match that was postponed due to the unexpected death of the men's first team doctor of Barça, Carles Miñarro. Despite the complaints, the match has finally been scheduled on a challenging date because it is at the end of a FIFA window, which directly affects Hansi Flick's group.

Barça is ready to host Osasuna, but they do so with two last-minute surprises: Hansi Flick decides to make 1 cut and activate 1 unexpected surprise. Hansi Flick announced in the pre-match press conference that Raphinha and Araújo would not be included in the squad after facing a long journey from South America. Despite these words from the German coach, everything has changed in these last hours before a match that corresponds to matchday number 27 of LaLiga EA Sports.

Hansi Flick Surprises with the Last-Minute News of Barça-Osasuna: 1 Cut and 1 Surprise

The main doubt for this match between Barça and Osasuna revolved around the South American internationals in Hansi Flick's squad. Both Raphinha (Brazil) and Ronald Araújo (Uruguay) have traveled to the American continent, so their rest due to the flight hours has not been entirely restorative. Despite this circumstance, it is worth noting that Ronald Araújo has played much less, which is why he has finally been included in the squad for Barça to play against Osasuna.

The European internationals, on the other hand, will be crucial for a match that Barça hopes to win to once again be three points above Real Madrid in the standings. LaLiga is entering its final phase, which is why Hansi Flick doesn't want to take risks: Raphinha is resting and will not even be on the bench at the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc (Barcelona).

In addition to the mentioned absence of Raphinha for rest, the injured Casadó, Christensen, and the two long-term ones, Ter Stegen and Marc Bernal, will also be absent. Hansi Flick has drafted 23 footballers for the match against Osasuna: 21 from the first team and 2 from the reserve team, Diego Kochen and Alexis Olmedo.