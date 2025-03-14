Official, Robert Lewandowski Breaks the News to Messi and MLS: 'Next Year...'

Robert Lewandowski remains one of the great stars of FC Barcelona. This season, the Polish forward has shown impressive performance, with 34 goals in 39 matches played so far. These figures reflect his ability to continue being a reference in the attack of the Catalans despite his age.

Compared to his other seasons, Robert Lewandowski continues to demonstrate his quality, even improving his numbers in front of the goal, but his physical evolution must be a factor to consider. Despite his outstanding performance, Lewandowski's age is starting to weigh on him. The 36-year-old striker can't avoid his physique beginning to take its toll.

The accumulated wear and tear and the demands of the season have led Barça to consider bringing in another '9' this summer. Additionally, Robert Lewandowski's contract is the highest on the team, which casts doubt on his continuity. As if that weren't enough, rumors from countries like Saudi Arabia or the United States, with the MLS pressing, add more tension to the matter.

MLS, a Possible Destination for Robert Lewandowski

With Lewandowski's future hanging in the air, one of the most likely destinations for the '9' would be the MLS, the league dominated by Messi since his arrival in the United States. Robert Lewandowski has received interest from several teams like Los Angeles Galaxy, who see him as an ideal figure to increase the competitive level and further popularize the competition.

The MLS could offer Robert Lewandowski a more relaxed environment, where he could continue enjoying soccer while increasing his bank account and still competing at a more accessible level. However, it seems he has already made a decision about his future that is irreversible. FC Barcelona has activated the clause that extends his contract for another year.

Lewandowski Stays at Barça, at Least Until 2026

Despite rumors about his possible departure, it has been confirmed in recent hours that Robert Lewandowski will continue at Barça, at least for one more season. His performance compels the Catalan club to renew his contract despite his high salary. Not only that, but it seems Joan Laporta is willing to ensure his continuity until 2027, postponing his dream of playing in the MLS.

Therefore, Robert Lewandowski's future at FC Barcelona seems secured for now, although his eventual move to the MLS could be a viable option in the future. Meanwhile, the '9' remains one of the most important pieces of the team's short-term planning at Barça.