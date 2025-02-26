Everything Changes With What Barça Has Discovered About Dean Huijsen: 'his Signing...'

For several months, Barça has been closely following Dean Huijsen, the young central defender who plays for AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. At 19 years old, Huijsen has caught the attention of major European clubs thanks to his outstanding performance in England.

Born in Amsterdam in 2005, Huijsen moved to Málaga with his family at the age of five, where he began his football training at Costa Unida and later at Málaga. In 2021, he was signed by Juventus in Turin, where he continued his development in the youth categories.

During the 2023-2024 season, he had a brief loan at AS Roma, where he played 13 Serie A matches and scored two goals. In July 2024, AFC Bournemouth acquired his services for a figure close to 15 million euros. Now, Dean Huijsen is already one of the best defenders in the world, which has sparked Barça's interest.

Dean Huijsen's Level Is Top

In the current season, Dean Huijsen has been a key piece in Bournemouth's defense. He has participated in 24 official matches, accumulating 1,780 minutes of play and scoring 2 goals. His defensive solidity and ability to contribute to the attack have made him one of the most promising defenders in world football.

Considered one of the brightest prospects in current football, Dean Huijsen would be a significant reinforcement for Barça. His youth, talent, and experience in competitive leagues make him an ideal candidate to strengthen the Catalan defense. Deco is clear that, in the event of a possible departure of Ronald Araújo, Huijsen should be the chosen one to take his place.

Huijsen has shared the center of defense with Pau Cubarsí in the Spanish Under-21 National Team. Together, they have proven to be a solid and complementary defensive pair, which reinforces the idea that his incorporation into Barça could be beneficial. This previous connection would facilitate his adaptation and understanding in the defensive scheme of the Catalan team, but his latest statements could change his future.

What Has Happened with Dean Huijsen?

Despite Barça's interest, Huijsen's incorporation has become complicated due to his recent comments. In an interview with Rodrigo Fáez, the young defender expressed his great admiration for iconic figures of Real Madrid, which has been interpreted as a nod to the merengue club. These statements have raised doubts among the culé board about the viability of his signing.

Specifically, when asked about the perfect footballer, Dean Huijsen made it very clear. He would choose Sergio Ramos's right leg and shot, but he also pointed out that he would keep Sergio Ramos's leadership, aerial play, and defense. To top it off, he chose Iker Casillas's reflexes: he only chose Messi for his left leg: it's clear that his preference is Real Madrid.