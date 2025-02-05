Official reply from Barça to Alphonso Davies's renewal: 'Flick has closed...'

Alphonso Davies has become the main protagonist in recent hours after announcing his renewal with Bayern Munich until 2030. The Canadian, who was on FC Barcelona's radar because his contract was ending this summer and he could arrive for free, has decided to stay in the Bundesliga. Davies will remain at Bayern for many years and will do so with a super contract in hand.

For months, Alphonso Davies and his representative have been playing hardball to get the best possible deal, and as it has become clear, the strategy has worked wonders for them. The full-back, born in Ghana and raised in Canada, was linked to the best teams in the world like Real Madrid and Barça, but he will finally stay at Bayern. He will earn 15 million per season, plus another 15 as a signing bonus for renewing: a great deal.

Flick reacts to Alphonso Davies's decision

Flick and Alphonso Davies know each other from their time at Bayern and were seen chatting amicably after the Champions League match that took place a few months ago. However, from Barça's top management, they have been very clear after learning about Davies's contract extension with the German club. It is true there was interest because he could leave for free, but Deco and Laporta believe it was Flick himself who closed the door on Davies with his actions.

That's why, from a Barça perspective, the news of Alphonso Davies's continuity has had a relative impact. Flick had requested his signing after understanding it was an excellent market opportunity, but in reality, it is not so necessary. Let's remember that Gerard Martín has just renewed until 2028 and that Álex Valle is on loan at Como with Cesc, so there are more than enough resources for the future.

Moreover, Alejandro Balde is returning to his best level. Flick has managed to get Barça's '3' to find the consistency he so badly needed, and the truth is he has been one of the best in recent matches. With Balde at this level, Hansi Flick doesn't need Alphonso Davies at all, so in the Catalan club, his recent and much-discussed renewal hasn't been a drama.

Alejandro Balde, Flick's Davies

As soon as he arrived at FC Barcelona, Hansi Flick understood that he had in Alejandro Balde one of the best full-backs in the world. His physical prowess, the fact that he is from La Masia, and his ability to join the attack made the German coach see in him his particular Alphonso Davies. And the '3' is responding in the best possible way: with great performances.

In recent matches, we have seen Alejandro Balde with more confidence and making better decisions, as well as providing several assists. Without a doubt, at this level, Flick doesn't need anyone else. And, just in case, the Catalan club has covered its bases by renewing Gerard Martín and maintaining control over Álex Valle.