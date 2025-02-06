Lamine Yamal and Raphinha Say Goodbye, Goodbye Barça: He Will Play in the Premier League

Lamine Yamal has become the joy of the culés, the future of the club, and one of the best in the world. Despite his young age, the '19' is achieving great things and is already in the media spotlight. Thanks to Hansi Flick, Lamine is showing his best football, and it's only a matter of time before he signs his renewal for many years.

Meanwhile, Raphinha has improved a lot and has positioned himself as one of the candidates for the Ballon d'Or. Last year, many fans were calling for his departure; now, they consider him the captain par excellence. However, despite his great level, the board of FC Barcelona is still thinking about strengthening the offensive area with a new winger.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal already know what will happen with their competition

Raphinha has gone through many tough times since he arrived at Barça and has been seen completely down on more than one occasion. Nonetheless, the Brazilian has continued working to be at the level required by a club like Barça, and he has achieved it. In part, thanks to Flick, who has found him a spot on the left wing after the emergence of Lamine Yamal.

So far this season (33 matches), Raphinha has scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists; great numbers. Alongside Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal, who has 10 goals and 16 assists, they are forming the best trio in Europe. Although it's a lethal attack, Barça urgently needs to incorporate a forward, as there are no top-level replacements.

If Raphinha gets injured, Barça's left wing would be quite unprotected, as Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres haven't been convincing. The option that was being considered was Marcus Rashford, but in the end, it was impossible. Financial Fair Play didn't allow the United star to join, and he has gone to Aston Villa.

Raphinha's replacement stays in the Premier League

Raphinha is playing absolutely everything, so the situation must change urgently, as the risk of injury is very high. If he continues playing this amount of minutes, it's more than likely that he will end up having some overload. Marcus Rashford was mentioned to take his place, but he couldn't come after some Barça players refused to leave in January.

Although Ansu Fati had an offer from Saudi Arabia, the '10' didn't want to leave and has stayed in the City of Barcelona. That's why Marcus Rashford has signed a loan with Aston Villa. His future will continue to be far from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.