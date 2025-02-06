They announce 2 last-minute offers for Ansu Fati: Joan Laporta had already given the OK

With his premature and exciting debut, Ansu Fati brought happiness and joy back to FC Barcelona at a time of many doubts. The heir to Messi emerged from La Masia and began to shine like never before seen at Camp Nou. The Catalan team trusted in their young gem and offered him a contract with a very high salary in line with the promising future he showed.

However, to Joan Laporta's regret, Ansu Fati suffered a serious meniscus injury that kept him out for too long. Upon returning to the field, the winger couldn't recover 100% and spent many months on the sidelines. Now, the '10' has become a problem for the club, especially after learning about the 2 last-minute proposals that arrived at Barça and that he rejected without hesitation.

Joan Laporta is very clear about Ansu Fati

Joan Laporta has brought joy back to Barça and the results are really good. Although he has been criticized on various occasions, the president has closed major deals like the one with Nike and has activated several important levers. Now, his next goal is to offload Ansu Fati.

During the first days of preseason, Ansu performed well and Hansi Flick confirmed that he was going to count on him for the current season. However, as the months passed and after several ailments that have prevented him from maintaining the desired consistency, Ansu Fati finds himself in a critical situation. Lately, he hasn't been playing and has been left out of the squad on several occasions, so Joan Laporta is trying to force his departure by all means.

In fact, on the last day of the transfer window, Joan Laporta received 2 enticing offers for Ansu Fati to which he gave his OK. However, the final decision lies with the player, who refused to leave the City of Barcelona. Let's remember that Ansu is the third highest-paid player on the team and still has a contract until 2027.

What 2 offers did Ansu Fati receive?

Ansu Fati received a loan offer from Benfica, which was willing to pay 35% of his salary. But also, a couple of days ago, Joan Laporta received another proposal of 10 million plus 5 in variables from Al-Shabab. The Saudi Arabian team, looking for a player with experience in Europe and who is relatively young, has set its sights on the Catalan.

Although Joan Laporta, apparently, was willing to accept, Ansu Fati has said no. He wants to stay at Barça and finish his contract with the hope of convincing Flick. A tremendously complicated mission, as it's not just that Ansu is struggling, but the starting trident of FC Barcelona is untouchable.