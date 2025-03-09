Official, the New Messi Already Has a Team: His Decision Impacts Barça

Lionel Messi marked an era at FC Barcelona. From his debut in the first team in 2004 until his departure to PSG in 2021, the Argentine conquered everything a footballer can dream of. For this reason, he became the best player in the club's history.

With 672 goals in 778 matches, four Champions League titles, and 10 La Liga titles, Messi left an indelible mark. After his departure, Barça has unsuccessfully tried to find his successor. That is, until a young man named Lamine Yamal appeared.

Lamine Yamal, the Heir at La Masia

With Lamine Yamal, it seems that FC Barcelona has finally found Messi's natural heir. At 16 years old, Yamal has shown the talent and vision of the game that is so needed at a club like Barça.

His ability to break through, his excellent ball control, and his eye for goal have made him a star at FC Barcelona.

| Europa Press

However, although Yamal is a gem, the reality is that Messi's true successor plays in Brazil and is known as "Messinho." His name is Estêvão Willian, and his future is about to take him to one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Estêvão Willian, the Great Sensation of Brazil

Estêvão Willian, a 17-year-old prodigy, is breaking all records in Brazil. Many compare his talent to Neymar's in his youth.

However, Estêvão has already surpassed his compatriot's achievements by scoring 10 goals and providing 8 assists at his age. Specifically, he would have two more goals than the Neymar we saw grow at Santos.

| @estevaowilian_

This feat has put him on the radar of the best clubs in the world, and his future promises to be bright. So far this season, he has demonstrated an impressive ability to score, assist, and disrupt matches, earning everyone's admiration.

Barça Is Interested, but He Has Chosen Chelsea

FC Barcelona has not been oblivious to Estêvão's talent and has had him on their radar for months. However, despite the Catalans' great interest in signing him, the competition in the market has been fierce.

Chelsea, aware of the young Brazilian's potential, has made a decisive move and secured his signing. Specifically, the London club has paid 45M euros and 20M in variables for Estêvão. However, he will not join Enzo Maresca's squad until he turns 18.

The Decision That Could Become a Historic Mistake

Barça, although interested in signing Estêvão Willian, ultimately rejected the opportunity to sign him. The reason for this decision was that the club did not want to hinder the progression of Lamine Yamal, who occupies a similar position at Barça.

However, this decision could become a historic mistake for the club, as Estêvão is emerging as one of the world's great talents. Now, with his signing closed by Chelsea, Barça might regret not acting faster to secure his future as a blaugrana.