Florentino Pérez Is Considering It, 2 Options, Only One Can Return: Bernabéu Applauds

Real Madrid faces the urgent need to strengthen its defensive area. Throughout this season, injuries have affected several key pieces of the defense. This has led the club to reconsider how to improve in that area of the field.

Although the left flank remains solid with Ferland Mendy and the performance of Fran García, Florentino Pérez is considering further reinforcing that area. To do this, he has noted two potential candidates who have excelled in Europe on his agenda.

Miguel Gutiérrez, an Affordable Option

One of the options that Real Madrid likes the most is Miguel Gutiérrez, who continues to demonstrate his quality in LaLiga with Girona.

The left-back, who left "La Fábrica" a few years ago, is an undisputed starter at Girona and has shown an impressive level.

The good news for Real Madrid is that it has a buyback option of only nine million euros. This makes him an affordable alternative to bolster the left flank.

| Europa Press

Gutiérrez has been one of Girona's standout players this season, with strong performances both in defense and attack.

His ability to join the attack and create plays has been key to his success, and Real Madrid is closely monitoring him. If the club decides to activate the buyback option, Gutiérrez could return to the club to compete for the starting left-back position.

Álvaro Carreras, the Return from Benfica

The other option that is being highly valued by Real Madrid is Álvaro Carreras, Benfica's left-back. Carreras, who also trained at "La Fábrica," has made his mark in Europe with brilliant performances in the Champions League.

One of the highlights of his season was his matchup against Lamine Yamal, in which he was unstoppable, impressively stopping the young Barça talent.

| @alvarocarreras3

The quality of Carreras has convinced Florentino Pérez, who sees him as an ideal reinforcement for the left flank. However, his release clause, set at 50M euros, complicates the operation.

Despite the difficulty, Real Madrid is willing to evaluate the possibility of executing his return, considering his excellent performance in the elite of European soccer.

Only One of the Two Could Return to Real Madrid

With the signing of Miguel Gutiérrez or Álvaro Carreras to reinforce the left-back position, the future of Fran García at Real Madrid would become complicated.

Although the Spaniard has been a starter this season in several matches, the interest in both players casts doubt on his continuity at the club. Only one of the two, Gutiérrez or Carreras, could return to Real Madrid this summer to strengthen the left flank.

Thus, Florentino Pérez will have to make a decision in the coming months, with the aim of continuing to strengthen the defense and ensuring that the team maintains its level. The left flank could be one of the main areas of improvement for Real Madrid's near future.