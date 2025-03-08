Jules Koundé Speaks with Deco and Makes It Clear: 'I Have 2 Offers, but I Want...'

Jules Koundé has become one of the best right-backs today, and his level proves it. Although initially, the Frenchman played as a center-back, a decision by Xavi Hernández changed everything. The former Barça coach, who believed he could utilize the footballer on the right flank, readapted him.

Barça hasn't been able to afford major signings in recent years, and their coaches have had to juggle. Since Hansi Flick arrived, the team has been performing better than ever, and the results in the league and Champions League are the perfect reflection of that. Now, Jules Koundé has informed Deco that he has two offers, but he has also made clear what his desire is.

Jules Koundé Confirms Interest from 2 Giants

Jules Koundé joined Barça in 2022 with the hope of establishing himself in the team and his national team. As the matches progressed, the Frenchman ended up being a key piece; first in the center of defense and then on the flank. During the last season, the footballer's level as a center-back declined, and he ended up on the bench a few times.

Xavi Hernández believed he could be a good full-back and gradually readapted him to this day. Hansi Flick has continued with the project that Xavi started, and the results are good. Jules Koundé has a perfect understanding with Lamine Yamal, and Barça's right flank is especially consistent.

Jules Koundé has spoken with Deco because he has been receiving several offers lately. PSG is willing to pay 50M euros, as they urgently need to improve their right flank. Meanwhile, Chelsea, which spares no expense, is preparing an offer of 70M euros.

Jules Koundé's Request to Deco

Deco is interested in renewing the full-back, but the offers surrounding Jules Koundé are tempting. Even so, it is known that what Jules Koundé wants is to renew with Barça, the team where he wants to continue winning. Those in the City of Barcelona are also alert to what the defender wants and will extend his contract until 2030.

Despite the interest from the Parisians and Chelsea, Deco will bet on conversing with Jules Koundé with the intention of bridging positions. As a full-back, the culé already has 3 goals and 8 assists in 41 matches. Although we can't take anything for granted yet, it is very likely that the Frenchman will renew soon.