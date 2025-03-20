Official, Messi Welcomes Him with Open Arms: Another Former Barça Player Joins MLS

The United States of America are gradually evolving into the Former Barcelona Players States of America. Several talents who wore Barça's jersey currently play or have recently played in MLS, with Messi being the main reference. The league's 'soccer' entrepreneurs are betting heavily on making the competition attractive both locally and internationally, a competition that years ago resided in obscurity.

Barça, along with its members, are the ones that ignite the most passion in almost any country in the world. Therefore, having players who have passed through Camp Nou play in MLS is great news for the franchises. This season, we have Messi, Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suárez at Inter Miami; Riqui Puig at LA Galaxy; and Sergi Palencia at LAFC.

Others, like Andrés Iniesta or Sergi Roberto, were a 'near miss.' Previously, we also had players like Fontàs, Martín Cáceres, Thierry Henry, the Dos Santos brothers, David Villa, Cristian Tello, and even a certain Stoichkov. In any case, it is evident that the list is far from being closed, and some possible signings of other former Barcelona players for MLS are already starting to be heard.

Antoine Griezmann Will Join Messi in MLS

Antoine Griezmann has been linked several times with MLS due to his evident devotion to the North American country. The rumor had momentarily disappeared in the constant smoke of possible signings, but now it has gained strength again. 'The Little Prince' finishes his contract with Atlético in 2026, and in the Atlético environment, they are already considering that Enrique Cerezo might let him leave this summer to gain some economic benefit.

Specifically, the team that several media outlets, such as Fichajes.net, among others, predict as Antoine Griezmann's next destination is Los Angeles FC. The very young club, which debuted in MLS in 2018, dreams of having the Frenchman as one of its franchise players. Undoubtedly, the arrival of the French star would be great news for 'soccer,' as he would quickly become Messi's main rival in the fight for titles.

The great asset that the Los Angeles team has to persuade Antoine Griezmann is that he would share the locker room with two former national team teammates, Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud. It is evident that LAFC, champions and runners-up in 2022 and 2023, respectively, need something new to compete with Messi's ostentatious Inter Miami.

Additionally, his fanaticism for the NBA could also have an impact, as in Los Angeles, he could regularly attend Lakers or Clippers games. Not far away, within the state of California, are also the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. More than enough reasons to think that Antoine Griezmann will join Messi in his adventure in the United States.

In any case, the idea of Antoine Griezmann moving to MLS is an option that seems less and less unfeasible. It seems, now more than ever, that the pieces of the puzzle are starting to fit together. On the horizon, a distant one, across the great pond, a new former Barça player is emerging to play in the American league.