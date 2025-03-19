Barça Rules Out Alexander Isak for a Better and Cheaper '9': 'We Save €80M'

The season of Alexander Isak at Newcastle is simply impressive. Since his arrival in 2022 for 70M euros from Real Sociedad, the Swede has proven to be one of the most complete strikers in the Premier League.

His evolution has been remarkable, with constant improvement that has catapulted him to be considered one of the most outstanding '9's worldwide. So far this season, Alexander Isak has scored 23 goals and provided 5 assists, a record that has caught Barça's attention. However, Newcastle won't let him go for less than 150M, a sum that distances Flick's team from the final bid.

In fact, Deco has been closely following his evolution. He believes that Alexander Isak would fit perfectly with the needs of FC Barcelona, but upon learning of his price, he has changed his mind. Not only that, but he has also found another '9' who is better and cheaper.

Barça Seeks and Finds

Barça's interest in finding another striker is directly related to the figure of Robert Lewandowski. The Pole, who is key to the culé attack, is already in the final stretch of his sports career. This has led the club's sports management to explore alternatives to strengthen the '9' position.

Alexander Isak, with his ability to adapt and offer immediate performance, seemed to be an attractive option. However, his high price has become a significant obstacle. Recently, Newcastle rejected a 120M euro offer from Arsenal, making it clear that he won't leave for less than 150M.

Faced with the impossibility of negotiating a transfer with Newcastle for Alexander Isak, Barça has begun to consider other options. Specifically, Deco has put forward the name of Viktor Gyökeres, a striker from Sporting Portugal. His price is around 60-70M, and his numbers are much better than Isak's.

Viktor Gyökeres Becomes the Favorite

With Alexander Isak off the market, Barça focuses its attention on Viktor Gyökeres. This summer, he will leave Portugal, and Camp Nou could be his new home. He lacks no level, as this season he has accumulated 40 goals and 10 assists in 41 matches: truly historic figures within reach of very few.

But also, the best part is that his price is not exorbitant. According to reports in the neighboring country, Sporting will let Viktor Gyökeres go for a much more realistic amount: 75M euros. A figure that Barça can indeed afford and that will result in a top-level signing to join Lewandowski in the final stretch of his sports career.