Andriy Lunin Tells Aurélien Tchouaméni: 'We Have the Same Offer, We're Leaving...'

The planning for Real Madrid for the next season is underway. Florentino Pérez is expected to make several signings in the defensive area, highlighting the possible arrival of Alexander-Arnold for the right side. Additionally, they are also looking for a world-class center-back to further strengthen the defense.

However, beyond the additions, Florentino Pérez has a difficult task regarding departures. In the last few hours, two Madrid players, Andriy Lunin and Aurélien Tchouaméni, have received the same offer. This situation could accelerate their departure, as the call they've received is really interesting.

Andriy Lunin: An Opportunity to Make the Leap

Andriy Lunin has been a useful piece in Real Madrid, especially as a backup for Thibaut Courtois. Although he has had limited opportunities, he has shown his quality every time he has played. However, after the latest events, his future seems to be further from Bernabéu.

The Ukrainian knows that the competition with Courtois is tough. Therefore, a departure would be the most logical if he wants to secure a starting position and play regularly. In this sense, Manchester United presents itself as an attractive option for Lunin, as Onana doesn't measure up.

Aurélien Tchouaméni Also Appeals to Manchester United

Aurélien Tchouaméni arrived at Real Madrid with high expectations. He has shown his ability, but the competition in the midfield has reduced his playing time. Additionally, although he can also play as a center-back, his inconsistency hasn't allowed him to establish himself as an undisputed starter in a position with many absences.

Despite this, Aurélien Tchouaméni remains a player with great potential. The Frenchman knows that, in another team, he could have more prominence. In this sense, the rumors about his departure from Real Madrid are growing, especially with Manchester United's offer on the table.

Manchester United's Interest

Manchester United has shown clear interest in Andriy Lunin and Aurélien Tchouaméni. In the goalkeeping and midfield areas, the English team needs reinforcements. Lunin and Tchouaméni are viable options to improve those areas and make a quality leap.

With a difficult season in the Premier League, the Red Devils need to make a turnaround in their squad. The two players from Real Madrid could be key to achieving this. The situation of Andriy Lunin and Aurélien Tchouaméni in Madrid seems to have opened the door for their possible arrival in Manchester.