Official, Meeting Confirmed: Ferran Torres Makes His Decision, Barça Accepts

Ferran Torres is showing great performance this season at FC Barcelona. Although he hasn't always been a starter, the Spaniard has made it clear that he can be decisive when coming off the bench. With 13 goals and 3 assists in all competitions, his ability to score in key moments has earned him the trust of Hansi Flick.

However, despite his good level, his future at the club remains uncertain. Despite the good numbers achieved, Ferran Torres has been a subject of debate at FC Barcelona. Many consider that he doesn't have the necessary level to be a regular starter, especially with Lamine Yamal or Raphinha taking his place.

This fact has led some to call for his departure next transfer market. Additionally, Barça has in mind to sign a '9' to become the future replacement for Robert Lewandowski, which leaves Ferran Torres in a complicated situation. However, there are also those who call for his renewal.

Ferran Torres's Future Clears Up After the Latest Meeting

With the signing of a '9' as a priority for Barça, Ferran Torres's departure seemed almost certain a few weeks ago. His role remains as a substitute, and this made it seem that the club could take advantage of the market to sell him. Despite his good performance off the bench, the forward hasn't managed to establish himself as a starter, which has raised doubts about his continuity.

However, everything has changed in the last few hours. Ferran Torres has met with Deco to discuss his new contract with FC Barcelona. After a positive conversation, an agreement has been reached: the '7' will renew his contract until 2030 and will be the substitute for Lewandowski that Flick so desires.

Deco, after talking with Flick and analyzing the situation, has given the green light to Ferran Torres's renewal. The sporting director considers that, even though the forward isn't a starter, his versatility and ability to contribute in key moments is being crucial this season. So Barça has decided to bet on the '7', who will commit to continue improving and accept his role within the squad.

Ferran Torres's Renewal Is Imminent

Ferran Torres will sign his renewal with FC Barcelona before the current season ends. Despite the doubts about his future, the forward has decided to stay and keep working to earn a place in the team. He will sign until 2030 with a salary review.

His renewal reflects the confidence the club has in him. Additionally, the player is willing to keep fighting for his place, knowing that he has an important role to play in Barça's future.