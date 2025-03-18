Announce a Big Offer for Injured Marc Casadó: 'It Would Be a Leap...'

Marc Casadó has suffered a severe injury to the outer ligament of his right knee that will keep him off the field for at least two months. This setback could cause him to miss the rest of the season, a worrying piece of news for the young midfielder. Casadó, who had been a standout player in Barça's midfield, now faces a crucial moment in his career.

Marc Casadó's Situation Takes a Radical Turn

Since Frenkie de Jong's recovery, Marc Casadó has struggled to maintain his place in Hansi Flick's starting eleven. Although the youth player has shown great qualities, the improved performance of '21' has taken his spot in FC Barcelona's starting line-up. There is a lot of competition in that area, and Casadó has had to settle for a more secondary role, losing prominence in recent matches.

Moreover, his recent injury will prevent him from completing the current season, and when he returns, he will face even more competition. His teammate at La Masia, Marc Bernal, will be another midfielder at Hansi Flick's disposal. The very young pivot, only 17 years old, is recovering from a torn cruciate ligament but will be ready for the preseason of the 25/26 season.

In this scenario, Marc Casadó doesn't rule out leaving FC Barcelona in the summer. Precisely in this regard, he has just received a TOP offer from the Premier League to change scenery.

Arsenal's Interest in Marc Casadó

With uncertainty about his future at FC Barcelona, Marc Casadó has received an offer from Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's team is one of the clubs that has shown the most interest in the midfielder. The London club has been closely following his development and believes that Casadó could be an important addition to their midfield.

Arsenal's proposal could be an interesting opportunity for Marc Casadó, who might see the English club as a place to continue his career with more minutes and prominence. At Barça, with Frenkie de Jong at 100% and the presence of Bernal, it will be challenging for him to play regularly.

Marc Casadó's Future

Marc Casadó's injury and the internal competition at Barça could put his future at Barça in doubt. With interest from Arsenal, the La Masia star has options to leave, although his recovery will be key in determining his next step. In his circle, they consider that his move to Arsenal would be a step forward in his career, as he would have more chances to secure a spot as an undisputed starter.

However, realistically, it seems unlikely that Marc Casadó will agree to leave Barça. Despite Arsenal being a very interesting destination to continue his progression, the reality is that Casadó has always confessed his love for FC Barcelona. He doesn't want to leave and will only do so if forced, so we will see what moves occur in the summer to confirm which team the '17' culé will play for.