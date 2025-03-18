Bids Farewell to Xabi Alonso and Targets Barça: His Arrival Knocks Out Héctor Fort

Barça's sports management continues its work to maximize the squad for the next season. Deco's objectives are clear, and reinforcing the full-backs is a manifest priority to provide the squad with greater competitiveness. Rumors suggested that the Catalan club is seeking reinforcements for both flanks, but the renewal of Gerard Martín on the left side means this is not the case.

The former Cornellà player has settled into the first team, and gradually, with his good performances, he has earned Hansi Flick's trust. However, on the right flank, everything is different: Héctor Fort's role is completely marginal. The La Masia full-back has had very few minutes, forcing Jules Koundé to play almost everything.

In this regard, Deco has closely followed a series of players who could help Koundé on the right flank. He has several candidates, but the name of a star from Bayer Leverkusen, who is performing great and is being followed by several European clubs, is gaining strength. We are talking about Jeremie Frimpong, the apple of Xabi Alonso's eye.

Jeremie Frimpong Interests Barça and Real Madrid

The Bayer Leverkusen full-back has made it clear that he is capable of making the leap to a great team: FC Barcelona and Real Madrid share him as a target. Both need to strengthen the right side of their defense, and Jeremie Frimpong becomes a very interesting option. Moreover, his €40M clause makes his signing a great market opportunity, so the two LaLiga giants will bid to secure his services.

Jeremie Frimpong has been an important piece for Xabi Alonso in recent seasons, his contribution was essential for winning the Bundesliga. At just 24 years old, he has established himself as one of the best in Europe in his position and seems determined to change scenery. Meanwhile, Frimpong's profile fits perfectly with the wing-back idea that Hansi Flick wants.

Jeremie Frimpong, a Free Spirit in Attack

The protégé of Xabi Alonso has played 40 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 11 assists, while last year he finished with 14 goals and 10 assists. Truly impressive figures that would be of great help to Barça. Frimpong is a full-back characterized by his speed, great offensive deployment, and ability to create danger, just the opposite of Koundé.

Moreover, Jeremie Frimpong's versatility also appeals to Hansi Flick, given that he is a full-back who can play on both flanks. He is one of the untouchables in the team coached by Xabi Alonso who is beginning to resign to the fact of his possible departure from the club. Frimpong could become one of the protagonists of the next summer market in LaLiga.