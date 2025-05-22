It's official, Madrid chooses a goalkeeper in case Andriy Lunin leaves: KO to Barça

Doubts are growing at Real Madrid about Andriy Lunin's continuity. The Ukrainian, Thibaut Courtois's eternal substitute, is tired of not getting playing time and could seek an exit this very summer. An unexpected piece of news, as Lunin renewed last September until 2030, but now forces Florentino Pérez to react immediately.

Last year, Andriy Lunin had a more prominent role, playing as a starter for much of the season. However, Courtois's return, considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, has closed the doors for more minutes this campaign. That's why Lunin doesn't rule out leaving.

| Europa Press

Andriy Lunin wants to keep growing and play regularly, something that doesn't seem possible in Madrid while Courtois keeps his level and health. He has several offers on the table and, if offered the starting position, he will say goodbye to Bernabéu. A decision that could mark the future of the white goal, which could have a new tenant next season.

Real Madrid's plan if Andriy Lunin leaves

Real Madrid already has a plan prepared to cover the possible departure of Lunin. Florentino Pérez, with the advice of Xabi Alonso, has set his sights on Joan García, goalkeeper of RCD Espanyol.

Joan is the great revelation of LaLiga this season and is making waves among the best European clubs. Barça also has him on their list, but Madrid's call could make the difference. Joan García would arrive at Santiago Bernabéu to be a substitute, but that doesn't make him any less of a strategic addition.

Courtois is 33 years old and is in the final stretch of his career. That's why the club wants to have a quality alternative to ensure the future in the goal. Joan García, after his great season, can be the ideal replacement and a long-term bet.

What will happen with Andriy Lunin and Joan García?

The future of Andriy Lunin will depend on the offers he receives and his desire to play. If he decides to leave, Real Madrid has the option to strengthen the goal with Joan García, a young goalkeeper with potential. The final decision is yet to be made, but everything points to changes in the white goal soon.

The 2025-2026 season could mark a turning point in Real Madrid's goal. The possible departure of Andriy Lunin and the arrival of Joan García are moves that reflect the need to ensure the club's future in a key position.