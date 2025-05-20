Confirmed, Lamine Yamal goes too far with Barça: 'His conditions for renewal are frightening'

Lamine Yamal and Barça are already negotiating the contract extension of the young Spanish player. Lamine Yamal's contract ends in June 2026, but Barça claims to have his renewal very advanced. However, "e-Notícies" has been able to confirm that the Spanish star trained at La Masia will not make it easy for Barça: his demands are alarming and concerning at Can Barça.

Lamine Yamal has stated a couple of times that he wants and desires to continue playing at Barça, but the truth is he also demands many conditions to renew now. Lamine Yamal will turn 18 on July 13, 2025, at which point he will be able to sign a long-term professional contract.

Barça wants to take advantage of this to tie Lamine Yamal with a contract of about 6 years, but the Spanish footballer demands that several requirements be met to sign. Lamine Yamal, represented by the Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes, is in favor of signing a slightly shorter contract, as he prefers to perform and then secure a substantial contract improvement. Barça has spoken with Lamine Yamal and has already communicated that they are not willing: they want the Mataró star to stay for many more years.

Confirmed, Lamine Yamal goes overboard with Barça and alarms: "Demands signings"

Lamine Yamal is clear: the young Barça prodigy wants to keep growing at the culer club, but he demands a lot to renew when he turns 18 years old.

Lamine Yamal not only demands to move up in Barça's salary scale, he has also requested several signings to keep the club competitive. The main thing for Barça will be to retain Lamine Yamal, but Joan Laporta knows that for this he will have to turn to the transfer market.

From Barça, however, doubts have been present. Barça's financial situation continues to dictate the policy of new signings and renewals, which is why Lamine Yamal's continuity is still not fully assured.

Lamine Yamal meets with Joan Laporta and presents several demands to renew: real danger

Lamine Yamal and Barça are destined to understand each other, but the culer striker will not make it easy to continue playing at Camp Nou. Lamine Yamal wants to become the highest-paid player on the team, he would like the arrival of Julián Álvarez and has requested the continuity of Héctor Fort.

On July 13, Lamine Yamal will reach the age of majority and from that day he will be able to sign a professional contract. It is then that Joan Laporta will have to announce the duration of his new contract, which they will try to make for "as long as possible".

Lamine Yamal has already been dazzling in the elite for two seasons. Despite his young age, he has in his record: two Leagues, one Copa del Rey, one Supercopa de España, and, at the national team level, one Eurocup.