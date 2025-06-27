Lamine Yamal is the best news that has happened to FC Barcelona in recent times. His breakthrough in the elite has been spectacular, and he's only 17 years old. The young winger has won over the fans with his boldness, dribbling, and vision.

An undisputed starter since last season, "19" has become a key piece for the Barça attack. With Hansi Flick in charge, he's kept his place as one of the main bets of the new sports project.

| Europa Press

Concern in FC Barcelona's offices

However, there is some concern about his future in the club's offices. Lamine plays almost every minute and doesn't have a reliable backup. This has raised alarms due to the risk of injuries or physical overload.

Within FC Barcelona, there are voices calling for more time on the bench for the academy product. Cases like Ansu Fati or Jesé Rodríguez, who were expected to become stars but were held back by physical problems, weigh on their memory.

A talent that can't be burned out over time

The debate is on. Lamine Yamal has the makings of a star, but he needs time, management, and rest. At 17 years old, he's exposed to unusual pressure and a very high physical demand at the top level.

That's why Deco has decided to act. The sporting director understands that protecting Lamine also means surrounding him well. He has already secured the addition of a backup who will ease that burden of minutes.

Roony Bardghji, the one chosen by Deco

The chosen one is Roony Bardghji. The young Swedish winger, just 19 years old, will arrive at Barça this summer. He comes from FC Copenhagen, where he has shown great potential and has caught the attention of half of Europe.

| @roony.bardghji

Deco has been quicker than the continent's big clubs. According to "FCBN," Barça will pay a little more than 2 million euros to close his signing. This is a strategic move aimed at strengthening the present and taking care of the future.

Bardghji will take on the role of Lamine Yamal's backup. He'll get minutes, opportunities, and room to grow without pressure. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal will be able to pace himself without losing prominence.

FC Barcelona doesn't want the Spanish national team winger to go through what happened to Ansu Fati and see history repeat itself.

The brightest jewel from their academy needs time and protection. With Bardghji, the club is laying the first brick to build him a more balanced environment.