No one expected what Benfica have said about Álvaro Carreras: Florentino takes note

Álvaro Carreras has become Real Madrid's number one target to strengthen the left flank. Xabi Alonso doesn't fully trust either Ferland Mendy or Fran García. That's why he has expressly requested that Real Madrid sign the Spanish left-back from Benfica.

Carreras has established himself in Portugal as one of the most solid wing-backs in the league. At 21 years old, he stands out for his physical prowess, tactical maturity, and strong left foot. The Madrid coach believes he's ready to make the leap to Bernabéu.

Frustrated transfer before the Club World Cup

Days before the Club World Cup, his arrival was considered a done deal. Several media outlets claimed that Madrid had submitted an offer close to €50 million. Everything pointed to an almost finalized agreement with Benfica.

However, as the weeks went by, the deal cooled off. There were no further developments or confirmations.

In recent hours, everything has taken a turn after the words of the president of the Portuguese club.

Rui Costa breaks his silence

Rui Costa, Benfica's top executive, clarified the situation: "Let them make us an offer. None has arrived so far. If they do, we'll see what happens."

To this, Costa added: "Now's not the time. Until the tournament ends, we won't talk about anything. Carreras is here with us."

This response has caused surprise and discomfort within Real Madrid's sporting management. According to 'Defensa Central', it was Benfica who broke the existing verbal agreement before the tournament.

Real Madrid strikes back with a new offensive

Despite the setback, Real Madrid isn't giving up. Xabi Alonso wants Carreras no matter what and has already given the green light to reactivate the deal. The Madrid club is preparing a formal offer worth €50 million.

The intention is to send it as soon as SL Benfica's participation in the Club World Cup ends. The roadmap is clear: finalize the signing as soon as possible so the left-back can join preseason.

Carreras remains focused on the tournament, but he's aware of Madrid's interest. They're waiting for him in Valdebebas. In Lisbon, they know his future lies at Bernabéu.

In this regard, all that's left is for the signed document to confirm it. Everything suggests it'll be one of the first major moves of the summer in the European market.