Jude Bellingham undergoes surgery and Xabi Alonso reacts: 'His replacement will be...'

Real Madrid is starting a very ambitious project with Xabi Alonso at the helm. The Basque coach arrives with a clear idea: to bring the team back to the top. He wants to do it by fighting for every possible title.

The first major goal will be to lift the Club World Cup trophy. This is a title that excites the fans and will mark the starting point of the new cycle. However, this won't be the only challenge Xabi will have to face in his debut.

| Europa Press

An unexpected setback for Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid

After the match against Pachuca, a worrying piece of news broke. Jude Bellingham will have to undergo surgery to fix some shoulder discomfort that he has been dealing with for over a year (more than a year). The decision has already been made and he himself has confirmed it.

The English midfielder will have shoulder surgery after the Club World Cup ends. Doctors estimate a recovery period of between three and four months. This means he won't return until late October or early November.

Xabi Alonso asks for signings, but...

The news has forced Xabi Alonso to react. Jude Bellingham was a key piece in his plans and losing him for the first few months changes the outlook. His first option was to turn to the transfer market.

However, Florentino Pérez has made it clear to him that it will be difficult to bring in more players. The club has made a major investment this summer and now it's time to contain spending. So the solution will have to come from within.

Arda Güler faces his big opportunity

With no new signings, Xabi Alonso will bet on Arda Güler to take on Jude Bellingham's role. The young Turk has shown talent, boldness, and commitment. He is one of the gems of the squad and now he'll have the chance to shine on his own.

| Europa Press

Arda Güler will be responsible for linking the midfield with the forwards. This is a position he mastered during his time at Fenerbahçe and one that can enhance his strengths. His technique and vision make him a natural option.

Xabi Alonso trusts Arda Güler. If he responds as expected, he can become a key piece even when Jude Bellingham returns. This is his moment to take a step forward and earn a place in the starting eleven.

An absence that opens a new era

Jude Bellingham's surgery is a significant setback. However, it's also an opportunity to measure the squad's depth. Real Madrid is starting a new era, with difficulties, but also with a lot of excitement.

Xabi Alonso is starting his era with a key absence, but with a promise who can break out. Arda Güler has the floor.