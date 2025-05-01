Jana Fernández Makes Everyone Cry with Her Most Special Request: 'Hoping It Returns'

Women's Barça Are on the Verge of Making History. The blaugrana Team Will Play Their Fifth Consecutive Champions League Final on May 24 in Lisbon, This Time Against Arsenal.

With Three European Titles Already in Their Trophy Cabinet, the Culers Dream of Lifting Their Fourth Cup. Amidst This Great Collective Moment, There Are Personal Stories That Shine Brightly. One of Them Is Jana Fernández's.

Jana, Youth with Weight in the Locker Room

Jana Fernández Is One of the Youngest Players at Barça, but She Has Already Proven to Be Up to the Challenge. Under the Guidance of Pere Romeu, She Has Gained Prominence This Season. At Just 22 Years Old, She Has Established Herself as an Important Piece in the Defense, Providing Solidity, Maturity, and a Commitment That Do Not Go Unnoticed.

It Is Common to See Her Sharing the Locker Room and Friendship with Other Young Promises Like Vicky López, Salma Paralluelo, Kika Nazareth, or Ona Batlle. Additionally, Off the Field, Jana Shows a Close, Fun, and Very Beloved Personality Among Her Teammates.

An Interview Full of Emotion

Recently, the Newspaper Sport Interviewed Jana to Review Her Great Season. However, What Seemed Like a Soccer Chat Turned into a Very Special Moment. The Media Prepared a Surprise That Completely Disarmed Her: an Emotional Video from Her Great Friend Bruna Vilamala.

Bruna, Loaned This Season to Brighton & Hove Albion Women, Was Not Only Her Teammate but Also Her Confidante and Her Sister in Soccer. In the Video, Bruna Said to Her:

"I'm Super Happy About the Moment You're Living... I Hope You Enjoy This a Lot, Because Only You and Those of Us Who Have Seen You Up Close Know Everything You've Worked For. I Miss You a Lot."

"I Miss Her Every Day"

Jana's Reaction Was Immediate. With a Choked Voice, She Couldn't Hide What She Felt:

"I Miss Bruna Every Day. She's Like My Sister in Soccer. We've Had to Experience Everything Together, and I've Been Very Lucky to Have Her by My Side Until This Year."

Although They Are Now in Different Countries, Their Connection Remains Intact. They Talk Often, Visit Each Other When They Can, as Jana Has Shown on Social Media, and Continue to Support Each Other at All Times. But Jana Doesn't Hide What She Desires Most: "Hoping She Returns to Barça."

A Strongly Beating Desire

The Club Still Has to Decide What Will Happen with Bruna After Her Loan. But If There's One Thing Clear, It's That Her Return Would Be Great News for Jana and the Fans. Because in Soccer, Besides the Titles, the Bonds Formed Among Those Who Give Their All on the Field Also Matter.

Few Things Are as Moving as Seeing Two Friends Reunite Where They've Been Happiest: Wearing the Barça Jersey.