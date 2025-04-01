Official, Joan Laporta Secures His Signature, He Will Play for Barça in 2026: Flick Was Right

Joan Laporta is doing an impressive job at the helm of Barça, managing to restore the financial stability the club so desperately needed. Thanks to his financial maneuvers, which include the activation of various "levers," FC Barcelona can now afford a level of signings closer to the standard of major European teams. These carefully considered decisions will allow the club to start signing without the restrictions of previous years.

With the financial reconstruction underway, it is now time to strengthen the squad. Flick has already made it clear that his main goal for the next season will be to strengthen several positions, especially the right-back and the wings. However, despite the well-known shortcomings in those positions, Flick has also paid attention to the goalkeeping position, which has gained much prominence lately due to Wojciech Szczesny's performance.

| Europa Press

Wojciech Szczesny Establishes Himself

Hansi bet on the veteran Polish goalkeeper, who arrived under somewhat unexpected conditions, but over time has proven to be a crucial reinforcement for Barça. Wojciech Szczesny is showing that, despite his age, he still has a lot left in him.

In fact, his performance has been so solid that Joan Laporta has decided to renew his contract until 2026, a measure that ensures his continuity for another season. Szczesny himself has given the green light to this renewal, which guarantees that Flick will be able to count on him for the upcoming season.

Joan Laporta Activates Wojciech Szczesny's Renewal

Joan Laporta, following Flick's advice, hasn't hesitated to secure Wojciech Szczesny's stay for another year. After months of speculation and some uncertainties, the agreement is closed. The renewal of the goalkeeper is yet another demonstration of Barça's commitment to ensuring a competitive future under Hansi Flick's leadership.

This is undoubtedly great news for both the Catalan club and the Barça fans, who have quickly come to appreciate the great work of the Polish goalkeeper. Moreover, it will allow Deco to focus on consolidating signings in other positions, with the goalkeeping position covered by the wall that landed in the City of Barcelona just five months ago. The continuity of Wojciech Szczesny is a fact.

However, Ter Stegen won't be very calm with the news. The theoretical starter is already in the final stretch of his recovery and aspires to maintain his role once he can play again. We'll see what Flick decides to do then, as he has already shown time and again that, for him, Wojciech Szczesny is the No. 1.