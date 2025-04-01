Mikel Arteta, Convinced He Can Beat Real Madrid Thanks to a €150M Signing

Arsenal faces a significant challenge in the Champions League: the knockout round against Real Madrid. Mikel Arteta's team has had a very inconsistent season in the Premier League, and their chances of competing for the title have vanished. With the goal of finishing the season positively, the Champions League becomes a priority for the Gunners.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, Real Madrid hopes to overcome the knockout round to reach the semifinals again. However, it won't be easy, as Arsenal will have a last-minute reinforcement that no one expected. Specifically, we're talking about the presence of Bukayo Saka, who will be recovered to play against the Whites after several months on the sidelines.

Bukayo Saka, Available

Bukayo Saka has been one of Arsenal's standout figures in recent seasons. With his dribbling skills, speed, and ability to score goals, he has established himself as one of the best talents in world soccer. His return to action after his injury comes at just the right time.

Since Arsenal has few options to compete for the Premier League, a good performance in the Champions League will be essential to maintain faith in Arteta's project. Thus, Bukayo Saka's presence will be crucial to face Real Madrid, a team that is always difficult to overcome in Europe.

Bukayo Saka's Market Value

Bukayo Saka is one of Arsenal's most valuable players. His impressive performance in recent years has made his market value reach 150 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. This high price reflects his quality and the enormous demand for his signing, which has attracted the attention of Europe's top clubs.

Despite rumors about his future, Arsenal is determined to keep Saka in their ranks, especially at such a crucial moment for the team. With Bukayo Saka in full form and available for the Champions League matches, Arsenal will seek to give their best in the knockout round against Real Madrid.

Arteta has a golden opportunity to advance to the final stages of the European competition, and Saka will be an essential piece in that process. With hardly any chances to win the Premier League, Arsenal will bet on progress in the Champions League to finish the season in the best way.